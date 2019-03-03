Making a move to Punggol? 5 residential picks near the new neighbourhood centre

With the seven-storey Oasis Terraces features such as a late-night supermarket and a 24-hour fitness centre, you might want to consider moving somewhere near enough to take advantage of its amenities.

If you’re keen on getting an apartment nearby, check out five residential options located within walking development of this new neighbourhood centre.

1. EDGEDALE GREEN

If you like the idea of being surrounded by a small, close-knit community, and you’re all about that kampung spirit, then this is a good bet. This cosy project consists of just 51 units, which makes getting to know your neighbours a lot easier. PSF sale price is S$398.80.

2. PUNGGOL BREEZE

Further down the road from Edgedale Green is another small-sized development that’s a stone’s throw away from Oasis Terraces. And if you’ve got young kids, you’d be happy to know the property is within a five minute walk of not just one, but three schools: Horizon Primary School, Oasis Primary School and Punggol Secondary School. PSF sale price is S$474.50

3. WATERWAY WOODCRESS

This is a premium BTO that’s situated along the Punggol Waterway. What makes it interesting is the seven residential blocks in this development vary in height (we’re talking between eight to 18 storeys) so as to maximise the residents’ views of the waterway. There’s a mini-mart, shops and a childcare centre available within the project, too. PSF sale price is S$497.40.

4. RIVERPARK RESIDENCE EC

It’s actually nearer to Kadaloor LRT station than Oasis Terraces’ Oasis LRT Station it’s still within an eight-minute walking distance from the neighbourhood centre. The EC’s facilities include a glass clubhouse, garden cabanas, a yoga deck, a tea pavilion and an al fresco dining area that comes complete with teppanyaki grill. PSF sale price is S$788.90.

5. RIVER ISLES

If you fancy staying in a fully-fledged condo, there’s also River Isles, which is a nine-minute walk away from Oasis Terraces. This 99-year leasehold development comes with all the standard bells and whistles, including BBQ pits and multiple pools; it also has four water-themed areas which are sure to be a great hit with the kids. PSF sale price is S$982.60.

This article first appeared in 99.co.

