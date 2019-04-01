Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his LA clothing store
The 33-year-old was gunned down just hours after tweeting “having strong enemies is a blessing”. The suspect remains at large.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle died after being shot multiple times outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles on Monday morning (Apr 1 Singapore time), reported NBC News. He was 33.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was killed in a shooting outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, reported NBC News. Two other men were shot, and a suspect remains at large.
Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, had tweeted just hours prior, saying “having strong enemies is a blessing.”
Videos have since surfaced of Hussle receiving CPR on the scene and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, reported The Daily Mail.
Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn his death.
Hussle is survived by his two-year-old son Kross and his wife Lauren London, as well as a daughter Emani from a prior relationship.
His record Victory Lap lost the best rap album trophy to Cardi B at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February earlier this year.