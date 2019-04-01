Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his LA clothing store

The 33-year-old was gunned down just hours after tweeting “having strong enemies is a blessing”. The suspect remains at large.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle died after being shot multiple times outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles on Monday morning (Apr 1 Singapore time), reported NBC News. He was 33.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was killed in a shooting outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, reported NBC News. Two other men were shot, and a suspect remains at large.

Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, had tweeted just hours prior, saying “having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Videos have since surfaced of Hussle receiving CPR on the scene and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, reported The Daily Mail.

Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn his death.

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019





You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Hussle is survived by his two-year-old son Kross and his wife Lauren London, as well as a daughter Emani from a prior relationship.

His record Victory Lap lost the best rap album trophy to Cardi B at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February earlier this year.