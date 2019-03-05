Rita Ora to perform at Apple Orchard this month as part of the Made By Women series

Besides singer her hits, the hour-long showcase will see the British singer sharing her creative process in a Q&A session.

British pop star Rita Ora will perform at Apple Orchard this month, in a surprise announcement by Apple Singapore and Sony Music Singapore on Monday night (Mar 4).

Ora, 28, will perform on Mar 18 as part of Apple’s Made By Women series in celebration of International Women’s Month, observed throughout March.

Advertisement

All tickets have been registered for as of Tuesday morning.

Besides performing her hits, the hour-long showcase will also see Ora sharing about her creative process in a Q&A session.

SURPRISE‼️ Our boo @RitaOra will be performing here in Singapore on 18 MARCH, 7PM at #AppleOrchardRoad for their #MadeByWomen series in celebration of International Women's Month! 😍 REGISTER NOW to catch her live at #TodayAtApple! 👉🏻 https://t.co/QpCYPvw3RC ✨ pic.twitter.com/6AUJKLVDVz — Sony Music Singapore (@sonymusicsg) March 4, 2019





Born in present-day Kosovo to Albanian parents, Ora was one of the first signees of Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation. She rose to fame in 2012 with the release of her debut studio album, Ora, which spawned the UK No 1 singles R.I.P. and How We Do (Party).

Advertisement

Advertisement

More recently, Ora released her sophomore album Phoenix in 2017 after an extended battle with her American label, which whom she had an “irrevocably damaged” relationship.





Ora’s fifth single from the album, Only Want You, was sent to radio last week as a remix with American artist 6LACK, and an accompanying music video is coming soon.