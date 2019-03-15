Sunny side up: 800 Gudetamas laze around at Sentosa's FunFest
Gudetama fans, wake up!
Sentosa's inflatable beach playground FunFest returns, this time with Sanrio's beloved lazy egg taking centrestage.
From Mar 16 to Mar 24, 888 inflatable Gudetamas ranging from 0.9m to 1.5m-tall will be lazing about on Palawan Beach. There will also be a 3m Gudetama for those of you who prefer your eggs large.
Want to stay out of the sand? Eight Hello Kitty and My Melody inflatables up to 4m tall will be placed from Beach Station to walkways around Palawan Beach, along with various photo points.
When you're tired of lounging, there are 25 metres of inflatable obstacles to get through, a Kids Maze, Traversing Wall and a foam pool.
Sentosa FunFest also features free screenings of movies like Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Secret Life of Pets and Minions.
In conjunction with the festival, Sentosa is giving free entry to Singapore residents who enter the island via the Sentosa Express and Sentosa Gateway vehicular gantry. Find out more on the website.