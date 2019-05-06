Singapore-based Australian DJ dies in Bali accident while trying to help injured friend

Adam Sky was rushing to the aid of a friend who had fallen off a private balcony when he smashed through a glass door.

Singapore-based DJ Adam Sky has died in Bali while trying to help a friend who had fallen off the balcony at their private villa.

The 42-year-old Australian was in the resort island of Bali when he was fatally injured after smashing through a glass door. According to Australia’s Nine News, the friend was said to have fallen 4m from their private pool area and broken her leg.

Detectives believe that the DJ, whose real name was Adam Neat, was rushing to her aid when the accident happened, leading to fatal blood loss.

His publicist released a statement on Neat's Facebook and Instagram pages confirming his death: “It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019.”

The statement went on to say that his relatives and friends will be travelling to Bali to handle all arrangements.

Neat was ranked the third best DJ in Asia last year and Juice Magazine Asia had described him as a “rising Aussie superstar DJ”. He was slated to perform at the Ultra Music Festival in Singapore next month.