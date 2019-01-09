Missing a piece of old Singapore? This 'heritage keeper' has it in his garage at home

David Wee of Wee’s Collection has been collecting Singapore heritage items since he was 15 – and he also rents them out for events.

Stepping inside David Wee’s home is a bit like stepping back in time to an old Singapore.

It’s not only because the two-storey terrace house along Changi Road where he grew up looks like it hasn’t changed one bit – it’s because there’s just so much old stuffeverywhere.

If the TV show American Pickers did a Singapore episode, Wee's home would be the perfect place to drop by – there are cabinets full of vintage radios and clocks, old Klim and Ovaltine tin cans, an assortment of old phones, a handpainted beauty salon advertising signage, a couple of trishaws… And that’s just what’s outside at the garage.

Some of David Wee's collection stored at the garage at his parents' house. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

He tells us of his plans to tidy up the area soon. “There will be a tailor shop section, a barber shop, a provision shop… like a museum where you walk in and have an entire set-up of how Singapore was like,” he explained.

‘I TRY MY BEST TO BE A HERITAGE KEEPER’

The 35-year-old Wee, a former civil servant, is passionate about all things to do with Singapore’s heritage. He’s been collecting stuff since he was 15 years old, and he now runs an events company called Wee’s Collection, which organises heritage-themed events for clients looking for something retro.

Shanghai Nights-themed wedding for millennials? No problem. A 1960s throwback company dinner and dance? Sure. An entire village scene complete with kampong games? Coming right up!

“The thing about Singapore is (that) it’s developing too quickly. We’ve lost a lot of our heritage along the way so I try my best to be a heritage keeper and keep whatever can tell a story that’s meaningful for the next generation,” explained Wee.

To date, Wee keeps around 2,000 items at his place (his parents’ actually) and it’s a mix of his own personal collection and things he rents out for events or even sells.

At the recent Keppel Club Heritage Night. (Photo: Facebook/Wee's Collection)

Unlike other collectors of Singapore paraphernalia, who may focus on specific themes, he describes himself as a “generalist” who collects all sorts.

Taking CNA Lifestyle on a quick tour, he shows off some of his rare finds and special pieces.

These included old road signs made during the `30s or `40s of now-defunct Garden Street and Johor Road. The roads were short so these were rare and could easily fetch a thousand dollars apiece today, he said.

“But the monetary value aside, what’s important to me is the historical value,” he said.

FROM PAP POSTERS TO BIG MAC STYROFOAM BOX

And there are certainly snapshots of history found everywhere. Among his special pieces were framed paper advertisements from the People’s Action Party made circa `50s or `60s in the different languages; a selection of tiffin carriers (including one that said “Made In Occupied Japan”, a term for Japan during the post-war years from 1946 to 1950.)

There were a lot of old school Diamond electric clocks from the `60s – and he’s sold “hundreds” to young couples who remember seeing these at their grandparents’ houses or old coffeeshops as kids.

Even ordinary looking ones held surprises – one porcelain cup looked ordinarily Japanese-inspired until Wee held it up against the light, revealing an image of a geisha at the base.

Some items in David Wee's collection at his parents' home. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

“I did a bit of research and these were manufactured during the Japanese Occupation – when soldiers drink from this, they’d see the geisha and think of their hometown,” he explained, adding that later reproductions in the `50s and `60s didn’t have that mysterious image.

But Wee’s collection doesn’t just stop there – there are also collectibles from the 1980s and 1990s, such as Mr Kiasu figures, the odd Big Mac styrofoam box, and a whole Snoopy World Tour collection from McDonald’s.

“During our time, it wasn’t a place you went to often, it was considered high-end – I’d go with my classmates and they’ll buy food and I’ll buy the toys from them,” he quipped.

A S$1 F&N GLASS KICKSTARTED IT ALL

Wee’s passion for collecting was kicked off by an old F&N glass he had gotten for a dollar at the Sungei Road flea market during a bargain-hunting trip with his father. “I saw a lot of heritage things being thrown out, which was quite sad, so I started gathering them,” he said.

Today, he considers his glass collection as his most prized one. One of the most valuable ones is an F&N 75th anniversary glass manufactured in 1958.

“I like logos and these were all advertising glasses – those days, if you bought one crate of soft drinks, they’ll give you one,” he said.

A hand-carved teak wood signage from the 1930s that used to hang at a shop along Joo Chiat Road. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

These days, Wee scours for stuff at flea markets, such as the one at Chinatown’s Fook Hai Building, or at old estates like Tanglin Halt. He occasionally gets calls, too, when people move out of their houses. And when he’s overseas like Malaysia or Thailand, he makes sure to drop by their respective weekend flea markets.

Unlike other collectors, however, he doesn’t keep it all to himself – most of the stuff at his home can be rented out for events, including the really old ones.

“I believe that every item has a story to tell, that’s why I bring them out for events. We’ll display our stuff and the parents would tell their kids, ‘Hey, we used to use this coin phone, you’re all using handphones now.”

NEVERENDING COLLECTION

Wee started off buying and selling back in 2012 but subsequently decided to switch to doing events and renting out stuff. Nowadays, he reckons that every week, there’s at least one item out there evoking a bit of the past at some event.

This isn't David Wee's living room but a recreation of one for this year's River Hongbao event. (Photo: Facebook/Wee's Collection)

Aside from renting out his collection for parties, community events, festivals and weddings, his company can also rope in performers (if you needed, say, Samsui women) or other collectors willing to showcase their stuff.

Film students and filmmakers regularly drop by to rent props (a couple of the items you saw in Royston Tan’s film Provision Shop were from him) and the National Museum has also bought a couple of old movie books.

Wee has also worked with nursing homes, setting up permanent retro exhibition spaces for old people to reminisce about the good old days.

A recreated provision store for an event at Four Seasons Hotel. (Photo: Facebook/Wee's Collection)

Among the more unusual events he’s done was recreating an old salon for a hair treatment company and recreating an entire village at the Keppel Country Club. “It took us five days to set it up just for one night,” he said.

Whether it’s just for one night or a weekend, a single piece or an entire living room, Wee takes pride in being able to show off a bit of the past to anyone keen on them. And well, he just can’t help collecting them anyway.

“A collection is never ending – I’ll always think I have everything and then something will pop up somewhere. And when you finish collecting Singapore glasses, you can always start collecting Malaysian ones,” he said with a laugh.