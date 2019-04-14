Zoe Tay, Chen Hanwei, Blessings 2 and the winners at Star Awards 2019

The 25th anniversary show also featured a tribute to Aloysius Pang and announced the return of Star Search.

Zoe Tay bested Fann Wong and four others to win Best Actress at this year’s Star Awards.

It was Tay's third Best Actress win, for A Million Dollar Dream, where she played a wife of a man who strikes a million dollars in the lottery after getting retrenched.

Her onscreen partner, Chen Hanwei also bagged Best Actor the same drama.

TV drama Blessings 2 won for Best Drama Serial. The show, sequel to 2014’s Blessings, is about a man who travels back in time to 1918.

The 25th anniversary edition of the biggest event in Singapore’s Mandarin entertainment scene was held on Sunday (Apr 14) at MES Theatre.

Themed The Moment, there was a showcase of some of the iconic moments in the history of Star Awards, which was first held on Feb 26, 1994 at Caldecott Broadcast Centre, with an audience of around 500 people.

Host Quan Yifeng kicked off the night with a segment that looked at drama serials in the years past – as well as some of notable moments during past Star Awards editions.

The night also featured a touching tribute to the late actor Aloysius Pang.

A photo montage charting his career was shown while his peers, including Xu Bin and Zong Zi Jie, performed the song Voices From My Heart.

The montage, which included photos from the time he went to Japan to prepare for his directorial debut, brought many to tears, including veteran actor Chen Shucheng and his girlfriend Jayley Woo.

Also announced was the return of the talent show Star Search, which was last held in 2010.

Meanwhile, television host Kym Ng was also given the All-Time Favourite Artiste award, which is presented to an artiste who has been on the Most Popular Artiste list for the past 10 years.



Also present were regional stars, such as Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung; Story of Yangxi Palace’s Wu Jingyan, Taiwanese boyband members Jerry Yan of F4 and Tony Sun of 5566; Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok; and actor Blue Lan and singer-songwriter Eric Chou of Taiwan.

STAR AWARDS 2019 WINNERS LIST

Best Actress: Zoe Tay (A Million Dollar Dream)

Best Actor: Chen Hanwei (A Million Dollar Dream)

Best Drama Serial: Blessings 2

Best Supporting Actor: Chen Shu Cheng (A Million Dollar Dream)

Best Supporting Actress: Lin Mei Jiao (Fifty and Fabulous)

Achievement Award: Chew Chor Meng

Best Newcomer Award: Jasmine Sim (Doppelganger)

Evergreen Artiste Award: Xiang Yun

Best Programme Host (Variety, Info-Ed & Infotainment): Quan Yi Fong (Fixer 2)

Young Talent Award: Natalie Mae Tan (Blessings 2)

Best Variety Programme: GeTai Challenge 2018

Best Variety Special Programme: SPOP SING! - Grand Final

Best Info-ed Programme: Business As Usual

Best Short-form Drama Serial: Love At Cavenagh Bridge

Best Short-form Variety Programme: Workman Diaries

Best Theme Song: Shou Hu Ni De Shan Liang (You Can Be An Angel 3)

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes: Paige Chua, Rebecca Lim, Felicia Chin, Ya Hui, Carrie Wong, Chen Xiu Huan, Pan Ling Ling, Jesseca Liu, Hong Huifang, Lina Ng

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: Romeo Tan, Pierre Png, Zheng Geping, Zhu Houren, Pornsak, Desmond Tan, Dennis Chew, Dasmond Koh, Chen Shucheng