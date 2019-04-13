Star Awards celebrates 25th anniversary with iconic moments in award history

Also, will Zoe Tay or Fann Wong win? And who from your favourite 90s movie and boybands will be in town.

It seemed like yesterday when Zoe Tay picked up the very first Top 5 Most Popular Female Artiste award – alongside Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Chen Liping and Pan Lingling – at the inaugural Star Awards in 1994 and cemented her title as Queen of Caldecott Hill.



That same year, Li Nanxing, Chew Chor Meng, Terence Cao, Sean Say and Desmond Sim received the male artiste equivalent of the same award at the event, which was held at Caldecott Broadcast Centre.



Advertisement

Fast forward to this year's Star Awards, which will be held on Sunday (Apr 14), and you get a sense of how things have come full circle on its 25th anniversary. Both Aileen and Chor Meng are once again in the running; this time, for the Evergreen Artiste Award. Xiu Huan (remember her hand sign in Star Maiden?) also makes a return with a Top 10 nomination since she debuted on the list in 1994.



And speaking of the good, old days, who can resist the return of MediaCorp's leading ladies, Zoe Tay and Fann Wong, who are vying for the Best Actress award this year? After all, it has been seven years since the queens were both nominated in the same category.

It is also a good year for Xu Bin and He Ying Ying, who are both nominated for the first time for the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As for the shows dominating the nominations, leading the pack is the Zoe and Chen Hanwei vehicle A Million Dollar Dream. That and Blessings 2 each picked up six nominations.

Chen Hanwei and Zoe Tay. (Photo: Toggle)

Following closely behind is You Can Be An Angel 3 with five nods. The Fann and Christopher Lee-led Doppelganger, along with Mind Matters, have scored four nominations each.



Fann Wong and Christopher Lee. (Photo: Cartier)

Irrepressible host Kym Ng, who has been taking home the popularity award for 10 years running since 1998, will be adding the All-Time Favourite Artiste award to her collection on Sunday.



Two new award categories have also been added: Best Short-form Drama Serial and Best Short-form Variety Programme, which requires each episode to be 20 minutes or under.



This year’s annual Star Awards show, held to honour the best in local Mandarin entertainment, is going to be one where some will be missed, including Aloysius Pang who passed away in January, and Zhang Zhenhuan, who quit showbiz last November.



File photo of actor Aloysius Pang. (Photo: Facebook/Aloysius 冯伟衷)

It will be a trip down memory lane to the tune of the new Star Awards theme song, composed by Singaporean multi-hyphenate Jim Lim. Titled Starlight, it will be performed at this year’s awards by Zoe, Chen Hanwei, Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan.

Further capturing “The Moment” (incidentally this year’s theme) will be a showcase of iconic moments in Star Awards history. For the full list of nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, click here.



THE STARS DESCEND

Catch overseas artistes such as Cecilia Cheung, F4's Jerry Yan and Story Of Yanxi Palace's Wu Jingyan at the Star Awards 2019.

Fans of Stephen Chow’s 1999 King Of Comedies would be familiar with Cecilia Cheung who recently created quite a stir on our island.

Aside from popping up on various occasions and entertaining starstruck Singaporeans with selfie requests, she also delivered her third son here last November. Her appearance at the Star Awards would be her first public one since her son’s birth.



Fans of the hit period drama series Story Of Yanxi Palace can look forward to seeing in person breakout star Wu Jingyan, who plays the protagonist and anti-heroine Wei Yingluo.



Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok and Tony Sun of 5566.

If you remember swooning to Taiwanese boybands such as F4 and 5566, their respective lead singers Jerry Yan and Tony Sun will be here, too.

Making their appearances as well are the offspring of TVB legends Eric Tsang and the late Lydia Sum – Bowie Tsang and Joyce Cheng, respectively.



Bowie Tsang and Joyce Cheng.

Joining them is Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok, who gained fame for playing the low-IQ Ding Sheung Wong in the 2002 TVB series Square Pegs. Taiwanese actor Blue Lan, who is based in Singapore filming All Is Well, will also be attending the show, along with fellow countryman and singer-songwriter Eric Chou.



Catch the Star Awards 2019 Walk of Fame on Sunday, Apr 14, at 5.30pm on Channels 8 and U as well as Toggle. The award ceremony will be telecast on the same day at 7pm on the same channels.