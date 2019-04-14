Talent show Star Search to return after 9-year hiatus

SINGAPORE: Budding actors, listen up - Mandarin talent contest Star Search will return this year after a hiatus.



The announcement was made on Sunday night (Apr 14) at Star Awards 2019. Auditions will be held next month.

Advertisement

The Mandarin talent show Star Search first ran from 1988 to 2010 on Mediacorp Channel 8. It first began as a local talent contest before expanding to the region – including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China – in 1999.

Its winners have included some of the most famous names in the Mandarin entertainment scene in Singapore.

The very first winner, in 1988, was Zoe Tay, with Aileen Tan and Jazreel Low as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Other notable winners included Chew Chor Meng (1990), Ivy Lee (1993), Jacelyn Tay and Ix Shen (1995); Felicia Chin (2003); Andie Chen (2007) and Jeffrey Xu (2010).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auditions will run from 10am to 7pm on: