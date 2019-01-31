Game, set, match: Rafael Nadal reportedly engaged to girlfriend of 14 years

According to reports, the tennis star is set to wed fiancee Mery Perello in Mallorca, Spain later this year.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend of 14 years.

According to UK celebrity news publication Hello!, the 32-year-old tennis star and his fiancee Mery Perello are set to wed this fall with a ceremony in Nadal’s hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

Advertisement

Hello!’s sister publication, the Spanish weekly Hola!, reported that that Nadal proposed last May during a trip to Rome. The couple have apparently kept the engagement private for eight months.

Nadal competed in the finals of the 2019 Australian Open just days ago, where he was defeated by fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.

The current world No 2 in men's singles tennis had previously talked about wanting to start a family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family," he previously told Hello! in an interview. "I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

