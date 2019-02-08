V-Day revenge: Name a cockroach after your ex, feed it to a meerkat

A zoo in Texas is holding the Valentine's Day meerkat event for the recently single, which will be streamed live on Facebook and its "meerkat webcam".

A zoo in the US state of Texas is celebrating Valentine's Day by inviting visitors to name cockroaches after their ex-lovers – and then watch them get fed to meerkats. And you can do this from anywhere in the world.

The “Quit Bugging Me!!!” meerkat event on Feb 14 will live-streamed on Facebook and the zoo's "meerkat webcam". Interested parties can message the El Paso Zoo on Facebook with your ex's name.

The names of those exes will also be displayed around the meerkat exhibit and on social media starting Feb 11.

El Paso Zoo calls it "the perfect Valentine's Day gift”. Well, at least to yourself.

"This is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities," El Paso Zoo event coordinator Sarah Borrego told CBS News. "The meerkats love to get cockroaches as a snack and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by feeding them a cockroach named after your ex!"

Feed your "ex" to a Meerket this Valentine's Day. (Photo: Unsplash / Matteo Ferrero)

"Cockroaches are considered a treat for meerkats," she said. The animals will only receive one cockroach each as the insects are "the equivalent of cookies" for humans.

