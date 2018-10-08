Another real-life coupling has taken place on the set of Riverdale. On top of “Bughead”, say hello to “Veggie”.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, confirmed the rumours that she was dating co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, in an Instagram post.

In the photo, captioned “Mine”, Melton, 27, is embracing and kissing a smiling Mendes, 24.

This comes after the pair were spotted together on various occasions. According to E! News, they were seen enjoying a movie date in Vancouver. Last month, Mendes posted a photo taken on board a yacht with fellow Riverdale cast members, in which she was lounging on a towel with Melton’s arm around her. And on Tuesday, Mendes and Melton each posted Insta-stories of the same fireside situation – one of many instances in which their social media posts revealed that they were spending time together.

The recently-single Mendes had told Nylon in a July interview that she had decided she did not like dating actors; however, in August, E! reported that she had ended her summer relationship with high school acquaintance Victor Houston, who isn’t in showbiz.

Melton, who is of Korean and Cherokee descent, replaced Asian-American actor Ross Butler in the role of Reggie in Riverdale’s second season, when the latter left the show due to his prior commitment to the series 13 Reasons Why.

The new couple will no doubt be enjoying double dates with their co-stars, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper; and Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead – Reinhart and Sprouse are an on- and off-screen couple.