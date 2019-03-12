Walkathon hopes to delay dementia among seniors through exercise

A walkathon dedicated to dementia will welcome more than 500 members of the public at the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park this Saturday (Mar 16).

Walk 2 Remember is a walkathon that will also feature a panel discussion about dementia and caregiving, a lucky draw and a mass workout. MP Henry Kwek of Kebun Baru will be the guest of honour for the event.

“There are approximately 82,000 persons with dementia in Singapore today. By 2030, that number is expected to exceed 130,000,” said the organisers in a press release.

“Based on longitudinal studies and medical research done through neuroimaging studies, the simple act of walking was found to delay the onset and/or progression of dementia for both healthy adults and persons with Mild Cognitive Impairment.”

A total of 15 organisations will be participating in Walk 2 Remember. Participants can expect to hear from panelists Dr Chen Shi Ling, resident physician at the Geriatric Department at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital; Chong Ying Ying, nurse and member of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association; Melissa Chan, Founder and CEO of Project We Forgot; and Roxanne Foo, senior physiotherapist at Dover Park Hospice.

“Walk 2 Remember seeks to encourage intergenerational walking habits amongst Singaporean adults and their senior relative(s) so as to tackle the prevalent issue of dementia in Singapore, all while fostering stronger familial ties," the organisers continued.

The event is a health communications campaign led by four final-year students from the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, Nanyang Technological University.