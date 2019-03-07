Will Smith to play the Williams sisters' father? People think he's too light-skinned
The Hollywood actor has a lighter skin tone compared to the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
Will Smith’s blues aren't limited to his role as the imposing Genie in Aladdin. The Hollywood actor is now being criticised for being too fair for a role.
Film news site Variety reported on Tuesday (Mar 5) that the 50-year-old will play Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a new biopic titled King Richard.
Richard Williams, 77, coached his daughters to become the accomplished names in tennis today, despite having no experience with the sport himself.
Some critics took issue with the casting because Smith has a much lighter skin tone than Williams.
Colourism is a form of discrimination against dark-skinned people in favour of those with lighter skin tones within the same race.
Critics contend that Hollywood and Bollywood are responsible for shaping society’s attitudes towards dark-skinned people.
The actor has not yet commented on the reported casting or the criticism.