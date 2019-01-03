Iconic WWE announcer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dead at age of 76

The veteran ringside personality was given his catchy nickname by Jesse "The Body" Ventura.

Gene Okerlund, the popular veteran World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announcer and interviewer, has died at the age of 76.

In a post on their website, the organisation said, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.”

The wrestling world was stirred to offer tributes and messages of condolence, including icons such as Hulk Hogan, Triple H and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

“Mean Gene”, as he was nicknamed by wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura, began his career in 1970 with the American Wrestling Association as an announcer and interviewer, joining the WWE in 1984. He also hosted shows such as All-American Wrestling and Tuesday Night Titans. He is survived by his wife and two children.