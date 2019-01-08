French author draws ire for saying women aged 50 and above are ‘too old’ for him

The 50-year-old Yann Moix also said he prefers dating Japanese, Korean and Chinese women.

A popular French author and television presenter has found himself in hot water after claiming that women aged 50 and above are “too old” and “invisible”, and that he is “incapable” of loving them.

Yann Moix, who is 50 himself, made the comments in a recent interview the French edition of Marie-Claire magazine.

“That’s not possible … too, too old,” he said. “I prefer younger women’s bodies, that’s all. End of. The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.”

As if that wasn’t enough, he also pointed out his preference for dating Asian women, in particular Koreans, Japanese and Chinese.

“It’s perhaps sad and reductive for the women I go out with but the Asian type is sufficiently rich, large and infinite for me not to be ashamed,” said Moix, who has won several literary prizes, directed a couple of films and hosts a popular TV talk show.

As expected, many weren’t pleased with his comments and took to social media.

“Voila, the buttocks of a woman aged 52…what an imbecile you are, you don’t know what you’re missing, you and your tiny, paunchy brain,” posted journalist Colombe Schneck on Instagram, complete with a photo of a backside.

French MP Olivia Gregoire also tweeted: “Very classy Yann Moix. Very very classy. But like stupidity and vulgarity have no age, it’s reassuring in his case as I doubt many women want (these qualities).”

“Happy new year, sexists everywhere” came one tweet. “Can women under 50 be invisible to you as well please?” tweeted another.

French comedian Marina Fois also sarcastically jokjed that she has “one year and 14 days” left to sleep with Moix as she was about to turn 49.

Meanwhile, other women over 50 posted images showing off their body or images of celebrities aged 50 and above such as Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry.

Moix later responded to the reactions, telling RTL radio: “I like who I like and I don't have to answer to the court of taste.”

He also added: "50-year-old women do not see me either! They have something else to do than to get around a neurotic who writes and reads all day long. It's not easy to be with me."