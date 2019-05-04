YouTube star Austin Jones sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

The 26-year-old, known for his a cappella covers, also attempted to persuade underage girls to send him explicit videos and photographs via Facebook Messenger.

Former YouTube star Austin Jones has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday (May 3) for child pornography, according to E News.



Jones, who is known for his a cappella covers and followed by thousands online, was charged and arrested in 2017 for two counts of production of child pornography. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to one count.



Advertisement

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office in Chicago said that Jones was sentenced on Friday afternoon to 10 years in jail and eight years of probation. He will be back in court on Monday to determine when his prison term begins.



According to Jones, he had received sexually explicit videos from several underage girls in 2016 and 2017. He told one of them to prove that she was his biggest fan by continuing to take such videos of herself.



Not only that, his plea agreement stated that Jones attempted to persuade other minor girls to send him videos and photographs of body parts on 30 other occasions through Facebook’s Messenger.



Jones was released on a US$100,000 (S$136,000) bail following his arrest and was ordered to home confinement and barred from using the Internet. YouTube has also terminated his account.

Advertisement