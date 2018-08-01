‘No problem’ with non-Muslims holding high political office in Indonesia: Agus Yudhoyono

Son of a former President, and himself a possible candidate for vice-president, Agus Yudhoyono tells Conversation With why identity politics is dangerous.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA: Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, a possible vice-presidential candidate in the country’s 2019 general election, said that Indonesia’s leaders must be chosen “based on capacity, on [their] integrity. Not because of religion, ethnicity or race”.

Mr Agus, the eldest son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, told the programme Conversation With in a digital exclusive that there is “no problem” with non-Muslims holding high political office in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Mr Agus was a contender in the polarising 2017 race for the governorship of Jakarta – an election campaign that exposed religious and ethnic divisions in the capital of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Christian candidate and then-Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, was ultimately beaten in his re-election bid by Muslim academic Anies Baswedan, after hardline Islamic-groups accused Mr Ahok of blasphemy against the Koran.

Mr Agus, who came in third in the polls, cautioned: “We must prevent any kind of efforts to politicise religion, ethnicity or race. We cannot use those issues to attack political rivals.

It’s not healthy and it is very dangerous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With more than 170 million Indonesians heading to the polls next April to elect their president and lawmakers, speculation is rife about President Joko Widodo and Opposition leader Prabowo Subianto’s possible vice-presidential running mates.

In March, Mr Agus’s name was floated as the President’s potential running mate, when the former said the Democratic Party – of which Mr Agus is a member - was open to backing Mr Widodo’s re-election.

However, a July 24 meeting between Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Mr Prabowo makes an alliance with the Gerindra Party appear more likely – meaning that Mr Agus could be the vice-presidential candidate on the opposition ticket instead.

Asked if the Democratic Party would form a coalition with Mr Widodo’s ruling bloc or join the Opposition, Mr Agus demurred. “At the end of the day, we’re not part of the coalition now,” the former army major said.

The registration deadline for presidential candidate pairs is Aug 10.

Said Mr Agus: “There’s no requirement for us to declare as soon as possible because we have the luxury to choose. Our final decision will be made based on what we can bring for the people.”

WATCH: An excerpt of the interview with Mr Agus. Past episodes of Conversation With are available here.



