Cooperation between countries to tighten aviation security ‘a failure’, says IATA chief

The mindset that it is “difficult for governments to collaborate" and "release information” is responsible for the lack of success, Alexandre de Juniac tells Conversation With

SINGAPORE: The International Aviation Transport Association’s (IATA) director general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac blasted governments for failing to share necessary information that would boost aviation security.

In an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia’s Conversation With, Mr de Juniac lamented that IATA’s effort to create a “repository of information collected by various states to assess the risk of various non-flying zones or dangerous flying zones … has been a failure”.

He attributed the lack of success to a prevailing mindset among country leaders that it is “difficult for governments to collaborate, to cooperate, (and) to release information”. (Watch the episode here.)

The push by IATA – which represents 280 airlines covering 83 per cent of global air traffic – to encourage information exchange between governments comes as regional geopolitical tensions increasingly threaten aviation security.

In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over the Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists, killing all 298 people on board. Last December, amid nuclear tensions in the Korean peninsula, a Cathay Pacific crew reportedly sighted a North Korean missile break up and fall into the sea mid-flight.

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Mr de Juniac, who was chairman of Air France-KLM from 2013 to 2016, said he understood the sensitivities surrounding the release of intelligence by governments.

But “we don’t ask for any sensitive information that could threaten the sources or the individuals that are in the field,” he emphasised. “I understand that we have to protect these sources.”



The IATA chief pointed out that the need for intelligence sharing among states is becoming more pressing by the day, as the number of air travellers continues to surge.

An IATA report projects that 7.2 billion passengers will travel in 2035, nearly double the 3.8 billion travelers in 2016, with Asia topping the list as the fastest growing region in the world for air travel.

Mr de Juniac added that the aviation industry now transports “10 million people and a few tonnes of cargo a day”, and appealed again to governments to exchange and release the necessary information.

“Security is the responsibility of the governments,” he said.

“By working together with governments but relying on the government sources and means … we could build something more secure, but the political will has to be there.”

Watch the full interview with Mr de Juniac on Conversation With here.