Irresponsible to initiate debate on foreign interference, says Australia’s ex-PM

SINGAPORE: The Australian government has been callous when advancing the debate on foreign interference, according to the country’s former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Last month, Australia passed a “comprehensive package” of foreign interference laws following fears of Chinese influence in Australia politics. The sweeping legislation includes stricter penalties for existing espionage offences and a ban on foreign sourced political campaign donations.

“It’s so easy in a country like Australia for this to head in racial directions. This debate could in fact become slanted against the Australian-Chinese community,” said Mr Rudd in an interview with Channel NewsAsia’s Conversation With. (Watch the episode here.)

Already, the new laws have drawn protests from China, straining diplomatic relations between both countries.

“So that’s why I intervened in the debate myself, because I thought it was starting to get right off the rails,” he said.

The spectre of foreign interference has gripped governments recently.

On July 14, the United States Department of Justice issued indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of conducting “large-scale cyber operations to interfere with” the 2016 presidential election.

Australia has faced similar incursions. In January, senator Sam Dastyari resigned following accusations of taking money from Chinese donors. But Mr Rudd disagrees with the approach adopted by the Australian government.

“Australia already possesses a large number of provisions in its criminal code, a large number of powers accorded to its intelligence agencies to preserve Australia’s civil liberties,” he said.

Mr Rudd, who served as Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010 and Foreign Minister from 2010 to 2012, speaks Mandarin fluently and blogs regularly in Mandarin on Chinese social media site Weibo. His posts have drawn more than 600, 000 followers.

Since retiring from politics five years ago – after a brief return to the premiership in 2013 – Mr Rudd has gone on to head the Asia Society Policy Institute, a think-tank based in New York. In 2017, he began pursuing a doctorate at Oxford University on the political thought of China’s President Xi Jinping.

“I think he is a deep Chinese nationalist who is deeply imbibed with the history of his country, by its historical successes, but also its historical humiliations,” he said.



