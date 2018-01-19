One year into Trump’s presidency, has Asia been left behind?

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

From whether his unpredictability has actually been good for Asia, to his stance on trade, Insight looks at US President Donald Trump’s first year in the Oval Office.

SINGAPORE: He labelled China and Japan “currency manipulators”, accused the former of stealing American jobs, and even called South Korea a freeloader for not paying enough for American military protection.

During his campaign for the United States presidency, Mr Donald Trump threatened to reshape US policy in Asia by putting “America First”.

Since taking office, his trade and foreign policy doctrines, including for addressing the North Korean nuclear threat, have been reckless and inconsistent, say his critics. But one year on, has his campaign rant about Asia been purely rhetoric?

That was an issue debated in a special episode of Insight this week, which also covered issues from the White House turmoil to the war on the Islamic State. (Watch the episode here)

And to some, Mr Trump has not been as hostile to globalisation, or Asia, as others believe.

FAIR TRADE, NOT FREE TRADE

“He’s a partial globalist,” Fudan University professor of international relations Shen Dingli said, citing Mr Trump’s visits to Japan, Korea and China. “He succeeded in committing these three countries to buy more from the US. That’s globalisation.

When we push the envelope … he doesn’t say no, but he’d (ask for) fair trade.

Mr Trump “wants to give some concessions” but not as many as ex-President Barack Obama had given, added Prof Shen.

That five-country trip through Asia in November, which included Vietnam and the Philippines, was a significant one where Mr Trump pushed Asian countries to rally round the US in the face of North Korea’s threats.

But while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting, he also convinced Asian markets to do business with the US, despite his pull-out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership days after taking office.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping, he courted a personal relationship, and trade barriers were lifted on soya beans, natural gas, US beef and so on.

Whether or not the deals were of sufficient substance as critics have questioned, Singapore’s ambassador-at-large Chan Heng Chee doubts that Mr Trump will turn his back entirely on Asia or the rest of the world, despite his protectionist rhetoric.

“American companies won’t let the American president just withdraw,” she said. “Every top Fortune 500 company – and there are all these internet companies – (has) business around the world. How do you become just America alone?”

ASIA’S IMPORTANCE

Her colleague at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador-at-Large Bilahari Kausikan, noted separately that Mr Trump has reaffirmed US alliances with Japan, South Korea and Australia in his first year, and also attended the Asean-US Summit while in Asia.

“Whether he’ll continue to do so is as much up to Asean's ability to demonstrate the utility of Asean-led multilateral diplomacy, as it is up to an administration whose emphasis after Mr Obama is again on bilateralism,” Mr Kausikan wrote in TODAY.

There is also no sign that the Trump administration will retreat from the East and South China Seas, where the Seventh Fleet has been given greater latitude to conduct “freedom of navigation operations” to challenge China, added Mr Kausikan.

S Rajaratnam School of International Studies dean Joseph Liow agrees that the current administration - though not so much Mr Trump himself - recognises Asia’s importance to the US, in terms of trade, economics as well as security.

It’s quite bewildering to imagine that serious American thinkers can persuade themselves that Asia has no part in America’s economic future.

“That’s just unimaginable, and to be fair, I don’t think a lot of people think that way in the US," Professor Liow told Insight.

Every leader, however, must put his or her country’s self-interests first, noted Prof Chan.

She said: “Political leaders … may dress actions in altruistic terms, but deep down, their core interests are at stake. And President Trump is just much more obvious about it and has taken it to a certain degree we’ve not seen (before).”

DOES ‘UNPREDICTABLE’ WORK?

Mr Trump’s unpredictability has also put the world on edge. But when it comes to dealing with North Korea, that leadership style could be an asset.

“For the first time, the North Korean leader … is wondering what the US will be up to, and it’s no bad thing,” explained Prof Chan.

For security, you must have the unpredictable element. Too unpredictable isn’t great. Some unpredictability helps, so now there are some talks.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump’s tough stance appeared to have paid off when Pyongyang agreed to hold a dialogue with Seoul, the first talks in over two years. And he took all the credit on Twitter.



But American University’s Distinguished Professor of history Allan J. Lichtman remains worried that both Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are “unstable individuals”.

He said: “Imagine if they have to make decisions in a matter of minutes about perhaps a false warning or a provocation like a plane being (taken) down. Could we count on them to act in a cool, rational manner, as opposed to impulsively?”

To Prof Chan, however, it would be “foolish” to say Mr Trump has done more harm than good in his first year.

“What I’d say is that I think ‘so far so good’. There are some bumps; there are some things that I think Asia would like to see (policy) changes in, particularly on trade,” she said.

And people would take “greater comfort” from knowing that he has a steadier team in place, she added.

HAS ‘AMERICA FIRST’ HELPED THE US?

While the jury is out on Mr Trump’s impact on Asia, there is the question about whether his America First policy has benefited the US.

When he was sworn in, the unemployment rate was 4.8 per cent, which dropped to 4.1 per cent by October, the lowest in 17 years.

Illegal immigration last year was half the 2016 level, and there are signs that corporations are bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, at least in part because of Mr Trump’s direct persuasion.

US gross domestic product grew by 3.2 per cent in the third quarter, while wages and benefits rose by 0.7 per cent, after growing by 0.5 per cent in the second quarter.

“If I were an American, I’d be happy with the economy. He’s done well,” said Prof Chan, who also cited the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has just topped the 26,000 mark for the first time.

“(The) black unemployment (rate), which is crucial, is also down – apparently the best in 45 years. So that’s something.”

Certainly, Trump supporter Randy Ross feels upbeat about the state of his country.

“Are we better off? Absolutely. I mean, how can we not say that?” he said. “And the opportunities are there … In the latter parts especially of the Obama presidency, I just wasn’t sure the opportunities were there.”

THE OBAMA EFFECT

But how much of America’s economic success in the past year can be attributed to Mr Trump?

When Mr Obama won office in 2008, the US economy was in free fall.

It recovered from the global financial crisis faster than expected following the Obama administration’s stimulus package to help jump-start job creation and lay the foundation for a stronger economy and sustainable growth.

In the third quarter of 2016, the US economy was 11.5 per cent bigger than at its pre-crisis peak, and real GDP per capita was 4 per cent above its pre-crisis peak.

Mr Trump sustained this positive growth trajectory since last January, and Prof Chan thinks he has reaped some of the rewards of his predecessor’s policies to nurse the economy back to health after the US recession of 2008-09.

But of course President Trump, in his bold tax reform … brought a new air to the economy.

“I don’t want to take it away from (him) either. By his moves, he certainly has lifted the economy," she added.

One of his most debated policies is the corporate tax rate cut to 21 per cent from 35 per cent. Many US firms will want to return to the country, and jobs will be created, which will benefit both the middle class and the wealthy, said Prof Chan.

But communications consultant Fred Barr from Florida thinks the tax reform was engineered “to solve problems that don’t exist”. He said: “The people who are wealthy have no problems staying wealthy and increasing their wealth.

“The burden is always on the people who exist within a strata where they don’t have access to hire someone to enhance their ability to avoid taxation … and it’ll continue to (be) so under this tax reform.”

THE BIG QUESTION OF 2018

To his supporters, Mr Trump has delivered what they had asked for, but the string of sackings and resignations in the White House - including those of former chief strategist Stephen Bannon and former national security adviser Michael Flynn - have laid bare the unsettled nature of his leadership.

Adding to his list of controversies is the Justice Department’s investigation into Mr Trump and his presidential campaign team, centring on an alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 election that propelled him to power.

Mr Trump himself has denied any wrongdoing and described the investigation as a witch-hunt to undermine him and his administration. But is there a chance that he would be impeached for an alleged obstruction of justice?

Prof Lichtman thinks so, speculating that it will happen late this year or next year “if the Democrats take over the Congress”.

He believes there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians that “violated a whole host of American laws”.

Only two US Presidents have been impeached in the country’s 242-year history: Mr Bill Clinton, on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, and Andrew Johnson, who was accused of violating legislation by removing a Cabinet member without Senate approval.

Both were acquitted, and Prof Chan thinks it is “very hard” to impeach a US president.

“You really have to have very direct evidence. Now, if the Democrats take over the House in the mid-term election, they might … start a process. But will it get support from the Senate?” she said. “That’s why it’s hard.”

