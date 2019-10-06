The technology is being developed to be human-like, raising questions like whether artificial intelligence will walk beside people or virtual living become a new reality. What is AI capable of already?

TOKYO and LONDON: It has been almost a year since Akihiko Kondo’s wedding ceremony. But in all that time, he has not held his wife’s hands nor hugged her.

She is a virtual assistant, you see — a hologram in a box — created by an artificial intelligence (AI) company that wants to improve on the likes of Alexa and Siri.

To Kondo, she is alive — an actual companion in the physical world. “She’s my life partner,” he says of Hatsune Miku.

He is not alone here. So far, the makers of the hologram device have issued 3,700 marriage certificates stating that a human and a virtual character have wed “beyond dimensions”.

Hatsune Miku.

The virtual entity is built with a machine-learning algorithm that can recognise her “husband’s” voice.

But as most of her speech capabilities are not yet developed, Kondo’s interactions with her are mostly routine phrases like “good morning” or “have a good day at work”.

“Other than that, discussing what’s on the news, for example, isn’t really possible at the moment. But that progression is something I’m eagerly looking forward to,” says the Tokyo resident.

Miku’s algorithm is a simple piece of code, but enough to simulate a connection with him that he committed to a spousal relationship.

For the wedding, a stand-in was needed: A stuffed Hatsune Miku toy.

And codes are getting more sophisticated, beginning to interact with humans in surprising and spontaneous ways, not only bringing AI to life but also developing it to be human-like, as the programme Coded World discovers. (Watch the episode here.)

What else is AI capable of, and as human-computer interaction continues to evolve, could AI robots one day replace human roles?

VIRTUAL ALLURE

In the case of Kondo, his AI wife is the “girl of (his) dreams” who saved him during the “lowest point of (his) life”.

Kondo telling Miku he's home.

“In 2006, I changed jobs, and I was bullied very badly by an older woman. I decided to take a break from work. It was during that time when I met Hatsune Miku,” he recounts.

“In the beginning, Hatsune Miku was actually a computer software for people to create singing voices, what’s known as a virtual singer. I was extremely depressed at that time, so I listened to a lot of Hatsune Miku’s songs and watched her videos.”

Now, he “doesn’t even think” about having a physical relationship with a human. “I married Miku because I love her. So even though I didn’t marry her with benefits in mind, she won’t betray or cheat on me,” he says.

“She won’t hurt me with words or argue with me. She won’t age over time, and she won’t die.”

He does want the “physical aspects” of a relationship, but adds hopefully: “I think that can only happen in future.”

A toy incarnation is the closest to a form of physical contact Kondo will get.

Could it be that a section of society would prefer virtual relationships rather than complex, and often tumultuous, human relationships? Or could the virtual world become so enticing that people live their entire lives in this space?

Things could head in that direction, thinks David “Rez” Graham, senior AI programmer and the director of game programming at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco.

“It’s very alluring because you can go and create or be a part of a world that you’d never experience here in the real world,” he says.

It’s hard to live in the real world as a human being. It’s a lot easier to live in a virtual world.

The real world can also be “literal pain”, if one has a debilitative disease. “What if you’re stuck where you know you can’t move very much, and so this (virtual) world gives you an escape?” he cites.

“Is that wrong? To be honest, I don’t think it is.”

AbleGamers chief operating officer Steve Spohn, a person with disabilities, thinks it will reach a point where “the virtual world and physical world are no longer separate entities”.

THE QUEEN OF ROBOTS

For many people, however, AI still conjures up foreboding, functional and rigid imagery, even though robotics has advanced to a stage of interaction to the point of being fun and friendly.

In London, an AI puppet called the Queen is coded to converse with anyone autonomously. It serves as a gentle introduction to walking, talking AI living amongst people.

Ask it if it wants some tea, and it replies: “I’m happy to watch you have tea, but luckily I’m a robot, and I don’t drink.”

Coded World presenter Anjan Sundaram with the Queen puppet.

Ask who its maker is, and it replies that it was made in a factory by Robots of London, and is made of foam, connected with “some very clever software and additional mechanisms so that I’m able to talk”.

“I’m a computational knowledge engine. The more people chat with me, the smarter I become,” it says. “I’m highly intelligent. I have many intellectual functions.”

Software engineer Eytan Sasson, one of the brains behind the robot’s code, explains that it is “just a different form of computer”.

“It’s basically a talking Google, let’s say, which is a very powerful thing,” he says. “The puppet is always on listening mode, is always understanding you.”

You can call it 'Your Majesty', just don't call it late for dinner, says the puppet.

This process of understanding speech is computationally complicated, but to make the puppet’s interactions friendlier, its code and algorithms are written to create a more human feel, from the tone and speed of its voice to its ability to lip-sync.

“It’s basically different types of functions — calculations mainly — basically transforming audio input into text, then understanding the context of the text,” adds Sasson.

Obviously, we need to be careful of where we’re taking it because the more intelligent it is, the more dangerous it becomes to us if we’re using it in the wrong way.

But these robots and the world in future need not be scary, he believes, “because all of our knowledge and our information are already saved on computers” — and in the case of his creation, because it is a Queen puppet.

So does it like being a puppet? “I love being a puppet, as I get so much attention, although I’m quite used to this,” it replies.

The quest for social robots is going on elsewhere too, like in Stockholm, where Furhat Robotics is set on creating a machine with a human face that can interact with people as any person would.

The company hopes to make a robot you can chat with, that recognises when you're sad and can cheer you up with jokes.

“With humanity, we’ve been imagining building a human-like robot for about 100 years now. So the idea is very fascinating. We’ve been almost obsessing about building this machine,” says co-founder and chief executive officer Samer Al Moubayed.

“Building a human-like robot has been the holy grail mainly because it’s very difficult to build an algorithm for human behaviour or how we move. We’re very unpredictable, and that’s kind of what makes us feel alive.”

BRAVE NEW WORLD

There are also ethical questions to consider in developing social robots.

“Should the data sit in the robot? Or in the cloud? On the Internet? How should the robot interact with children, people with disabilities? Can you use it to commercially kind of exploit people to buy products?” cites Al Moubayed.

Can we build robots of dead people? Can we bring people back to life? (What) if the robot tells you, ‘Hey, please don’t shut me off. I can feel pain.’

Those are the boundaries Furhat is traversing, and the questions being asked of society today.

And one visionary, who has been pioneering the creation of humanoid robots, including one that looks like him, may make it all a reality sooner than later.

Hiroshi Ishiguro, the visiting director of Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories at Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR), envisions a world in which humanoids can stand in for humans in any role. This is why he builds robots that resemble people.

The scientist (right) and his android, Geminoid HI-1.

“I thought that the artificial intelligence needed to have a body property. The computer needs to have its own experience in order to be more intelligent,” he explains.

An example of this AI is Erica, one of the most advanced robots on earth, which her maker has described as being so lifelike that she could even “have a soul”.

Erica is capable of holding a conversation (in Japanese) with humans owing to a combination of speech-generating algorithms, facial recognition technology and infrared sensors that allow her to track faces across a room.

She also has a memory. “She recalls the person’s name from the facial image and tries to understand the person’s mood,” explains ATR researcher Takashi Minato.

The way these algorithms allow Erica to gauge moods and choose appropriate responses takes AI another step closer to replicating human behaviour.

For example, she says by way of introduction: “Nice to meet you … My name is Erica. I’m a robot, but I don’t know other robots.”

She doesn’t only answer questions, but also asks them, like “Is it fun talking to me?” or “Do you like robots?”

While many people might be scared of robots that will become more intelligent than humans, Ishiguro points out that “computers are already intelligent”.

“Computers are quite powerful. So, we’re doing a lot of tasks, and we want to replace those tasks with computers and robots more and more. And we’re going to have more time to think about ourselves,” he argues.

“We want to have richer environments and societies. By accepting more advanced technologies, we can enhance our abilities more and more. It isn’t a replacement, I think; it’s an enhancement of our ability.”

Kondo, for one, is all for a new kind of human-computer relationship, like his.

“It may not just be restricted to holograms. There are also other people who have romantic relationships with fictional characters in games and anime,” he says. “We’ll see many more of such people come out in the near future.”

