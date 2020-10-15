Commentary: The Boeing 737 MAX is almost ready to fly again

Lack of oversight during the certification process of Boeing 737 MAX led to fatal errors in the plane, says an observer

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: After being grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, the Boeing 737 MAX is expected to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly again later this fall.

Investigations pointed to a problem with the aircraft’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.



This automated control system was designed to stabilise the plane and compensate for the more powerful engines used on the 737 MAX compared to previous versions.



The FAA’s certification of the plane has come under fire because manufacturers can speed up the process by having only enhancements to a preapproved aircraft reviewed and certified.



WHY MANUFACTURERS REQUEST FOR AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING CERTIFICATIONS INSTEAD OF A NEW CERTIFICATE

The process for the certification of a transport category aircraft is a very involved and costly process.



The aircraft manufacturers that go down this path have to be committed to spending hundreds of millions of dollars.

It starts with an initial design, and the aircraft that is produced is then subjected to dynamic flight testing for compliance with all of the Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Once the airplane satisfies all those requirements, the aircraft is given an original type certificate by the FAA. The aircraft manufacturer is then allowed to produce aircraft and sell them.



As time goes on, technology advances and the manufacturer identifies ways to improve on that original design.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

So the manufacturer goes back to the FAA and says, “We want to take this initial design that we have and amend it because we made some changes”.

At this point, the aircraft manufacturer files what’s called an amended type certificate application for a derivative aircraft from the baseline aircraft.



For example, the original type certificate for the first 737 design was submitted to the FAA in 1967.

That original design has had multiple derivative aircraft approved by the FAA, with the 737 MAX being the 13th version.

In the amended type certification process, the regulatory authority focuses only on what’s changed.

REVIEWS MAY NOT BE DONE BY THE FAA

Another thing to keep in mind is that the FAA just doesn’t have the manpower to oversee all the tests that go with an amended type certificate approval.

Therefore, the FAA reviews most of the critical changes related to safety and delegates the noncritical changes for review to the manufacturers – in this case to a body in Boeing which consists essentially of Boeing employees.

And that’s what happened here. MCAS wasn’t necessarily presented as a change in the design impacting control in flight.

Michael Stumo father of Samya Stumo who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed while flying Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, speaks at a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

As a result, the MCAS was not a priority for the FAA in the amended certificate approval process.

The MCAS capabilities and what it was supposed to control were never fully revealed.



That’s really where the problem started. It was with the narrative that was being presented to the FAA, and the lack of oversight in the amended type certificate process.



The result was that the MCAS system that was initially presented to the FAA at the beginning of the amended type certificate process was not the same system that ended up in the aircraft.



The FAA has had to backtrack and give the MCAS system the intense level of scrutiny that it deserved.

The FAA has required the manufacturer to go back and make significant adjustments to the software, in addition to changes to the operator’s manual, which is what the pilots would see.

IMPROVING THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS

I see two paths to take. First, for a transport category aircraft, regulations are changed so that the manufacturer can receive amended type certificates for only 20 years after the original type certificate has been issued by the FAA.

Here’s how that would work: An aircraft manufacturer designs an aircraft for certification in the transport category and applies for the original type certificate in 2020.

Once the original type certification is awarded in, say, 2025, then the manufacturer should have 20 years.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson walks around a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft during a pre-flight check ahead of an evaluation flight from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. September 30, 2020. Mike Siegel/Pool via REUTERS.

That means that the manufacturer would have until the year 2045 to seek an amendment to that original type certificate.

Beginning in 2046, if the aircraft manufacturer wants to make subsequent design changes, they have to start over and get a new original type certificate.

The second component to resolving this problem would be to step in and review what areas the FAA can delegate oversight authority for system changes in an amended aircraft certification application review.

OBSTACLES TO CHANGES

One would be money. The FAA has a budget, and these are very costly measures because the FAA will need more engineers and administrators.

And for that to happen, Congress has to be prepared to spend the money to make that happen by increasing the FAA’s budget.

There’s also going to be a cost to the industry. Implementing the proposal of a 20-year cap on the validity of that original type certificate is going to impose a greater financial cost on the aircraft manufacturers of transport category aircraft.

A scathing congressional report blamed two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes on the plane maker and regulators at the Federal Aviation Administraiton AFP/Jim WATSON

They’re not going to have as much time to get a return on their investment for the aircraft that they produce.

So the aircraft is going to end up costing more, which means the airlines are going to end up paying more for those planes.

And that cost is going to trickle down to the flying public in those seats.

Ronnie R Gipson Jr. is a visiting Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation.

