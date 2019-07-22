Commentary: China's wrestle with insecure gas supplies

China's goal to become the world's renewable energy superpower remains a distant goal as coal continues to be the dominant fuel in the country's energy mix, University of Dundee's Janet Xuanli Liao points out.

DUNDEE, Scotland: As the world’s largest CO2 emitter and second-largest economy, China’s climate policy has faced intense scrutiny over the past decade.

Despite a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency in January saying that China is set to become “the world’s renewable energy superpower”, coal is still the dominant fuel in the country’s energy mix.

According to a Greenpeace report in March, the China Electricity Council (representing the power industry) recommended that China increase its coal power capacity.

While the council said this should peak by 2030 with a cap below 1,300 gigawatt (GW), this figure is still 290 GW higher than China’s current capacity and would mean building two large coal power stations a month for the next 12 years.



If Beijing was to take this appeal seriously, it would certainly be incompatible with China’s pledge at the COP21 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, to reduce carbon intensity by 60 to 65 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

China’s climate policy over the past decade has shown rather a positive trend towards cutting CO2 emissions and beefing up environmental protection.

In addition to the 2009 Copenhagen pledge to also reduce carbon intensity by 40 to 45 per cent by 2020 (which it had actually already achieved in 2017), China has been waging a “war on air pollution” since 2013, with the aim of replacing coal with natural gas in residential heating systems and in industry sectors.

Students wearing face masks as they walk across the street in a line in Jinan, China amongst heavy air pollution. (Photo: AFP)

In a 2016 to 2020 development plan for the power sector, issued in December 2016, Beijing called for a 50 GW increase of gas-fired power capacity, which would bring the total to 110 GW by 2020.

It also said it aimed to cap coal-fired power capacity below 1,100 GW, by cancelling or postponing construction on a number of projects, and increasing renewables to 15 per cent of its energy mix by 2020.

Such an energy revolution – centred on promoting renewable power and replacing coal with gas – led to a decline of China’s CO2 emissions between 2014 to 2016.

In 2018, the share of coal in China’s energy mix fell below 60 per cent for the first time in three decades, while its renewable power capacity grew 12 per cent in 2018 from the year earlier.

GROWING RELIANCE ON IMPORTED GAS

Beijing’s coal-to-gas policy, however, also triggered a soaring gas demand, which reached 283 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2018, up 17.7 per cent year-on-year.

As a comparison, domestic gas production was only 161.5 bcm in 2018. China, then, has had to increasingly rely on gas imports, hitting 121.4 bcm (pipeline 47.9 bcm and liquefied natural gas 73.5 bcm) in 2018, up 32 per cent from 2017.

Thanks to the shortage of natural gas supplies and a surging electricity demand, China’s coal use did show slight growth: 0.4 per cent in 2017 and 1 per cent in 2018, which led to a 2.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent rise in CO2 emissions in 2017 and 2018, respectively.



The boom in natural gas consumption last year was led by China, which is looking to phase out coal as a source of energy. (Photo: AFP/STR)

China’s growing reliance on gas imports involves risks to the reliability of supply.

In November 2017, for example, there was a disruption of pipeline gas from Central Asia, which led to northern China facing a gas shortage that took liquefied natural gas prices to the highest level since December 2014 and 20 per cent higher than a year before.



The higher prices of natural gas have also affected the development of China’s gas-fired power capacity, as has its electricity pricing system, which has led experts to appeal for urgent reforms if China’s gas-for-coal scheme is to succeed.

INDUSTRIAL-SCALE POWER

Against a slower than expected growth in gas-fired power capacity, and a 8.5 per cent growth in electricity demand in 2018 from an upturn in the steel and cement industries, the power sector has contributed the most to the rise of China’s coal use, accounting for 4.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent of the growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively, against a 1 per cent and 0.4 per cent increase in total.

That being said, there is no sign of a change in China’s position on climate change and environmental protection.

In March 2019, Liu Youbin, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said that “reducing carbon emissions is not only what the world wants China to do but also an inherent requirement for China’s sustainable development”.

Energy experts in China also see little chance that the proposal by the China Electricity Council – being viewed as an appeal from the coal industry that is not shared by the Chinese public – would be approved by the central government.

China, responsible for around 25 per cent of global carbon emissions, ratified the Paris climate pact, Sep 3, 2016, ahead of a meeting of G20 leaders (Photo: AFP/Johannes Eisele)

It is unrealistic to expect China to remove coal from its energy mix completely in the near future.

What China has done too is to install new emissions control technology at its coal-fired power plants.

According to China’s environment minister, Li Ganjie, around 810 GW (80 per cent) of China’s coal-fired capacity was employing this “ultra-low emission” technology by the end of 2018.

China’s journey of moving away from coal may seem slower than some expect, but it is already employing technologies to curtail CO2 emissions before it is able to get rid of coal completely.

In the meantime, Beijing has persistently shown its commitments to a low-carbon path of development, by accelerating the process of cutting coal use via energy efficiency enhancement, shifting the economy from manufacturing to services, and renewable development.



Janet Xuanli Liao is senior lecturer in International Relations and Energy Security Studies the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy of the University of Dundee. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation. Read it here.

