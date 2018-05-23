Commentary: US in a bind over two contradictory goals of China trade talks

Washington cannot have both a better investment regime in China and a lower trade deficit, says one observer at the Financial Times.

BEIJING: The loud spat between US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro during a visit to Beijing this month is a dramatic illustration of a fundamental problem the US faces when negotiating with China — the Americans’ two principal goals are mutually contradictory.

Washington announced progress this past weekend towards each of its two big asks of Beijing: A better investment regime for foreign corporations in China and a lower trade deficit.

But in the long run, these goals cannot both be achieved.

The fight between Mr Mnuchin and Mr Navarro over who got to be included in negotiations is a nice proxy for understanding the two clashing positions.

THE VIEW FROM WALL STREET

Mr Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, represents the view of Wall Street and US corporations.

Corporations want better investment terms in China — particularly in the lucrative Made in China 2025 strategy, which may or may not succeed as an industrial policy but will certainly enjoy rivers of subsidies and loans — because that keeps them engaged in the world’s largest growth market.



Statistics from China’s commerce ministry show that 59 per cent of Chinese exports to the US are produced by foreign-invested enterprises, including not only American companies but also Korean and Japanese groups.



Better investment terms in China would encourage multinational corporations to entrust even more of their manufacturing to Beijing’s warm embrace. That would accelerate the shift in the industrial supply chain to China and increase the US’s deficit in trade in goods.



US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, pictured in April 2018, led high-level talks with China. (Photo: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

Corporations shift to China because they need to produce cheaply to access the growing Chinese market. But once they have perfected their low-cost production and efficient shipments, there is no reason not to also export that product to other markets, including the US.



Even with the rise in Chinese labour costs over the past decade, its wages are much cheaper than other industrialised nations.



The highest regional minimum manufacturing wage in China is about US$3 per hour, and wages are much lower in many inland markets. In the US, the federal minimum wage is US$7.25 an hour.



A NATIONALIST'S VIEW

The other US goal, personified by Mr Navarro, is harder to negotiate, because the economic nationalists aren’t interested in better investment terms from the Chinese. They want to wrangle corporations whose outsourcing has crippled the American industrial base.



The trade actions announced by the Trump administration this year were a shot across the bow in this respect.

Multinationals who continue to manufacture in low-wage China while selling to better premium markets in north Asia, Europe and North America could see their access to the US market curtailed.



Peter Navarro rose to fame by publishing anti-Beijing diatribes on trade. (Photo: AFP/MANDEL NGAN)

And so we have an international love triangle.



Economic nationalists in Beijing want foreign corporations to finance and build China’s next industrial great leap. Economic nationalists in Washington want multinationals from the US and elsewhere to stop enabling China’s rise as a strategic competitor



Wooed by both sides, the multinationals are angling for a better deal.



COME HOME

Older, sagging around the middle, less dynamic than it used to be, the US knows it needs to give companies the love they say they want to get them to come home.

The Trump administration is lowering the corporate tax rate and dismantling environmental regulations to make US investment more attractive. There is less that can be done about the wage differential.



Beijing, for its part, swaggers like a younger and more attractive lover. It dangles access to its rapidly growing market as compensation for technology transfer and splitting the profits with its state-owned companies.



Multinationals may have resisted in the past but they have been well rewarded for falling in line, to the extent that the China market now matters more to them than many care to admit.



Take Chinese telecoms company ZTE. It plays a key role in China’s race to build strategic competitiveness, but for the moment it is also a huge customer for Qualcomm.



Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE has been hit with US sanctions. (Photo: AFP/Johannes EISELE)

Qualcomm promotes itself as the US champion in an upcoming technological rivalry but losing its China market hurts, a lot. Mr Trump’s flip-flop on ZTE sanctions is understood in Beijing to reflect the importance of ZTE as a customer to Qualcomm.



TOO COCKY

Beijing’s big mistake was allowing success to make it too cocky.

It cut the multinationals too small a slice of the pie when it rolled out the Made in China 2025 industrial leapfrog scheme. It did not listen when friends warned that US companies had soured enough that they were no longer willing to carry China’s brief in Washington.



And it blew a chance to kiss and make up when a trade delegation led by commerce secretary Wilbur Ross came to Beijing last summer, and “won” the same low-hanging fruits China had previously promised the Obama administration.



Under the quiet but steely Liu He, China has revised its strategy. It is now announcing the market access initiatives that Wall Street and multinationals have said they wanted.



It has cleared stalled merger approvals for Japanese companies, and this weekend agreed to back off on threatened tariffs. Companies have made it clear where their interests lie by loud choruses of support for the Chinese concessions.



The weekend’s dual concessions on tariffs have delayed the threat of a trade war.

Ultimately, the talks will yield a win for one of the two US goals. That, after all, is the point of negotiations.

But it remains to be seen which one.



