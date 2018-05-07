Commentary: Why groupthink never went away

Our capacity for flawed decision-making is unchanged, and possibly worsened by a reliance on data and customer surveys, says one observer from the Financial Times.

LONDON: The psychologist who did most to publicise the theory of groupthink would have turned 100 this month.

Astonishingly, it is nearly half a century since Irving Janis published the study that detected groupthink at the root of such foreign policy disasters as the US invasion of Cuba’s Bay of Pigs, the failure to anticipate the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour and the escalation of the Vietnam war.

Advertisement

Many unhappy returns. Janis identified most of the basic ways to curb this flaw in collective decision-making in the 1970s. But groupthink still cripples corporate boards, leads politicians into military misadventures, and threatens economic stability.

It has been blamed for the ill-judged invasion and occupation of Iraq, the Volkswagen emissions scandal (among many other corporate calamities), failures to forecast the financial crisis and even the fragile governance of Elon Musk’s carmaker Tesla.

SOLVING GROUPTHINK

Social scientists have had a field day trying to test what Janis described. They have established pretty conclusively that impartial leadership is vital to avoid groupthink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As chair, if you start the meeting by declaring what you expect it to achieve then you can more or less guarantee that your minions will agree, whether or not they think the plan is correct or even sensible.

But much of what Janis laid out is harder to prove. Some of his ideas are not as effective as they first seemed. Encouraging dissent is important.

But if you follow Janis’ prescription and appoint a random devil’s advocate to challenge a decision, the confirmation bias of the group will barely shift.

What is needed is a devil, not just his representative. Someone who truly dislikes the plan can provoke a group to devise better solutions. For instance, fast-food restaurant Pal’s Sudden Service tests ideas in three stores — one that is neutral about the plan, one that is for it, and one against — before rolling them out to the chain.



The key, according to Francesca Gino (whose book includes the Pal’s example), is finding ways to overcome our tendency to conform, whether to tradition, or to our own expectations of acceptable behaviour.

GRUELLING DISCUSSIONS

Groupthink persists, though, because taking better decisions is harder, and takes longer. Janis’ original cures for groupthink included assigning the dilemma to multiple groups or sub-groups — a potentially long-winded solution.

Friction stimulates new ideas, but can be painful. Carmaker Honda solves problems through sometimes gruelling discussions, known as waigaya, that can last months.

Assembling a diverse team — another antidote — is equally tricky. Not only must members look different, they must think differently. I recently helped select applicants for a Financial Times post in a “blind” vetting process. Hurrah for an overdue blow against bias. But the process was surprisingly cumbersome and time-consuming.

Once the team is selected, try managing such a group. Homogeneous teams are easier going. Decision-making seems effortless. As a result, such groups can be perilously overconfident about the rightness of their own ideas.

But in some limited circumstances — say, where members need to co-ordinate on a specific task — the less diverse team may outperform bands of bickering rebels.



GROUPTHINK CREATE SIMPLER, FASTER SOLUTIONS

No wonder leaders, battered by calls to innovate and strategise relentlessly and quickly, are tempted to default to the simpler and faster option.

And in the meantime, groupthink has divided and multiplied, aided by powerful tools that were largely unavailable when Janis died in 1990.

At a recent conference on “innovating at speed”, one delegate pointed out the risk of “industry-think”, such as the behaviour of banks that went on dancing until the music stopped before the financial crisis.

A more recent threat is “customer-think”, the presumption that, because it is now possible to tap the opinions of your clients virtually, you know exactly what they need or want.

As another delegate suggested, despite incessantly canvassing their guests, hoteliers still failed to spot that non-customers who they never heard from were ready for a radical new service offered by Airbnb.

Finally, there is groupthink’s ugliest offspring: Data-think.

The risk that by relying on identical information, everyone will be wrong about the same thing at the same time brought hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management close to collapse in 1998, and with it the financial system.

Now such data are available to all, inflating leaders’ sense of their omniscience.

The quest to vanquish groupthink must go on.

But if Janis were still around, he would also be worrying about new threats to good decision-making — an unthinking deference to data and the wisdom of the crowd.

© 2018 The Financial Times Ltd. All rights reserved. Please do not copy and paste FT articles and redistribute by email or post to the web.