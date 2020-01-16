Commentary: Is Trumpism a cult?

While there are many legitimate ways to critique Donald Trump, demonising his supporters doesn’t help us understand why they are attracted to him, says Queen's University's Sharday Mosurinjohn.

KINGSTON, Ontario: The recent events in Iran have led many to rail against a supposed “Trump cult".

But suggestions that supporters of US President Donald Trump are exhibiting cult-like behaviour isn’t helpful in an era of significant political polarisation.

As those of us who study new religious movements often say, a cult is just a religion that you don’t like — and that pertains to political parties too.

Since Benjamin Zeller, an American scholar of new religious movements, published “The Cult of Trump? What ‘Cult Rhetoric’ Actually Reveals” last fall, allegations that Trump has spawned a cult are appearing more frequently in the media.

One journalist called upon his peers to “to realise that when political parties and leaders begin behaving like a cult, we should think about reporting on them as such".

There’s a #TrumpCult hashtag on social media platforms.

And Steven Hassan, a former member of Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church who is now a self-described cult deprogrammer, argues in a new book that Trump is a cult leader.

What does it accomplish to allege a Trump cult?

Generally, it substitutes a value judgment in place of a sorely needed argumentative analysis of how voters generate their own political feelings, fantasies and attachments. And this feeds the cycle of polarising political identities and political institutions.

‘BRAINWASHED’

Examples from Twitter, the media and in Hassan’s The Cult of Trump highlight instructive differences in how the cult concept is being used — and its impact.

Hassan argues that Trump supporters have been “brainwashed” by a charismatic leader. He sees them as deluded zealots who need his help to “wake up from the Cult of Trump".



Demcoratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, flanked by represetatives Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, announces the team of House impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in his Senate trial. (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

Hassan’s approach ignores their agency as well as decades of public education from organisations like INFORM, an independent educational charity that provides information about minority religions and has done important work on discrediting concepts of “brainwashing,” “deprogramming” and “cults",

It’s worth remembering that the suggestion that Republican leaders were “chosen by God,” as former energy secretary Rick Perry recently described Trump, is nothing new. It was all the rage under George W Bush and other Republican politicians who have catered to evangelicals.

Without question, Trump’s insistence that “we have God on our side” in the upcoming 2020 presidential election poses a problem for journalists and for public life.

But to describe the entire party as a cult lead by Trump is problematic. If journalists are going to heed calls to refer to the party as a cult and its supporters as cultists, they must define what cult means.



The term cult is used frequently by Trump critics on social media. As he criticised former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley’s defence of the Confederate flag, one commentator tweeted:

“Pretty telling that it’s a rite of passage into the Cult of Trump and the modern Republican Party that you have to publicly legitimise the Confederacy, a racist, treasonous, nightmarish dystopia founded on white supremacy and stark economic hierarchies".

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct 9, 2018. Haley stepped down as UN envoy two months later. (AFP/Olivier Douliery)

In this example, the cult comparison is incidental to the commentator’s argument about Republican ideology and partisanship. He isn’t arguing that Trumpism is a cult in any serious sense.

Cult serves as shorthand for Trump’s base that simply adds a rhetorical flourish to a condemnation of Trump supporters on the grounds of their political beliefs.

MORAL DENOUNCIATION

But whether literal or figurative, cult discourse hurts critics’ ability to understand Trump’s appeal. The cult diagnosis isn’t a reasoned argument, or even an objective description, it’s moral denounciation.



There’s no question Trump policies that hurt people and endanger the world should be denounced. But the cult epithet doesn’t speak to those policies; it draws a line between Trump opponents and Trump supporters.

It alsao oversimplifies the way people think and feel about their own beliefs and those on the other side of that line.

So why is it used so often?

It turns out that avoiding the temptation to make in-groups and out-groups — meaning dividing social groups into those who believe what we believe and those who don’t — is very difficult.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to New Orleans, Louisiana on Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)

US politics professor and author Lilliana Mason recently argued that it takes very little to activate a sense of group identity in people, and lead them to become hostile towards the out-group.

Indeed, the fact that we’re all susceptible to this kind of in-group/out-group thinking shows that politics is not just about reason, it is also about emotion.

To dismiss such people as being under the sway of a cult misses what Trumpism offers them. It therefore makes it harder to understand Trump’s power.

It also makes it more difficult to understand the circumstances of Trump supporters’ lives. It makes other people’s feelings seem foreign, when they may be fundamentally common.

In conclusion, while there are many legitimate ways to critique Trump, demonising his voters doesn’t help us understand why they are attracted to him, how their worldview has developed and how to do something about it.

Sharday Mosurinjohn is Assistant Professor, Cultural and Religious Studies, Queen's University, Ontario. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation.



