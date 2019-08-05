Commentary: Meet Sofia, the 67-year-old widow who uses Pokemon Go to fight depression

An elderly woman from Spain spends a lot of her time with the gaming app - and social workers recommend it, university professors Larissa Hjorth and Jordi Piera Jimenez point out.

MELBOURNE: Over the first weeks of July 2016, a strange phenomenon started to unfold in many parts of the world. A mobile game went viral.

Streets in Barcelona, Melbourne, Singapore and New York began to fill with hordes digital wayfaring as part of the augmented reality (AR) game, Pokemon Go.

The game popularised the digital overlay technique of AR, in which real-time wayfaring could be converged with digital play.



In its heyday, Pokemon Go searches surpassed porn on the internet. Then, it became mundane media – and this is when it became really interesting.

HOW ONE ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND POKEMON GO

Meet the 67-year-old nurse Sofia, who lives in Badalona in Spain. After losing her husband to cancer a decade ago, Sofia initially found it hard to fight the grief and depression. Her daughters and grandchildren helped her in this transition.

Sofia is especially close to her seven-year-old grandson, Diego. They do many activities together, constantly sharing intergenerational skills. It was Diego who first introduced Sofia to Pokemon Go.

As they wandered the streets of Badalona together, Diego would show her the digital overlays of Pokemon Go that reinvented Sofia’s everyday experiences of mundane spaces.



Diego taught Sofia how to flick the touch screen to capture Pokemon. And he taught Sofia digital wayfaring – that is, how the digital is entangled with the body’s movement.

Pokemon Go allowed Sofia to learn some of the multiple ways her familiar city could be reinvented. Eventually, Sofia opened her own Pokemon Go account.

She would sometimes find herself briskly walking the streets in search of Pokemon. Mundane trips to the market or shops became Pokemon Go adventures in which she would reinvent the routes to capture more Pokemon.

The city became a complex overlay of digital, material, environmental and social cartographies.

The game also made Sofia feel fit and socially engaged in her community. And she became an outstandingly super-cool grandmother in the eyes of her grandson, Diego.

The “old media” of Pokemon Go enriched Sofia’s life: It reinvented the city she has lived in for all her life; it allowed her playful ways to further develop her relationship with her grandson; and it afforded her new ways to connect with other generations.

But Sofia’s story is not an exception.



In fact, her story is one example of an increasingly common way “old” mundane technologies are being playfully deployed for digital health solutions, one that brings older generations closer to their urban communities.

GAME ENCOURAGE EXERCISE AND SOCIAL INCLUSION

Badalona is renowned for its innovative and integrated healthcare system, centralised through the city council.



There, social workers are recommending Pokemon Go to clients to boost two key dimensions of ageing well: Exercise and social inclusion.

Part of the gameplay involves cooperation, for example, to win in a raid, players need to organise to meet up and battle together.

Our yet-to-be-published research uses data from a meet-up bot we built on the messenger program Telegram, to help people organise Pokemon Go raid boss battles.

Over 6,000 battles were fought throughout 2018, with almost 29,000 individuals meeting and establishing social connections and relationships in Badalona.

What’s more, there is much to learn from the lived experiences of Sofia that requires us to change how we think about play and digital health. For instance, the haptic sensibility of the game (the perception of objects through the sense of touch) privileges motion awareness, so it’s more attuned to Sofia’s fading eyesight.

Badalona is a great example of how intergenerational play can redefine a city by allowing users to navigate through multiple senses – touch, sound and sight – that digital play stimulates.

When we spoke to Sofia for our research, we were able to reflect on how games like Pokemon Go highlight the paradoxes of a city that’s datafied to an app.



While Pokemon Go encouraged physical exercise and social inclusion as part of its strategic gameplay, it also exposed how inherent social, cultural and economic biases in cities become embedded in everyday movement.

For example, Pokemon Go’s game engine drew on algorithms of Badalona which had inherent biases in the form of redlining. In other words, peripheral neighbourhoods had fewer Poke stops.

This includes areas or zones of the city with a high concentration of socially excluded people, and the places that are physically further away from the centre of the city.

PRIORITISE THE HUMAN EXPERIENCE

There are many things we can learn from Badalona’s strategies for ageing well, which centres on lived experience.

Rather than inventing new apps for the cartographies of the city, they playfully reinvent the mundane. We should look towards civic urban play for innovation.

Play is an interdisciplinary concept linking culturally specific ideas of creativity with expression. And it allows for different forms of social innovation across digital, material and social worlds.

Play can also teach us how to think about the intersection of technology and health in different ways that prioritise human experience.

And in terms of ageing societies, play might hold the key to developing human-centred approaches for the future.

Larissa Hjorth is a professor of mobile media and games at RMIT University. Jordi Piera Jimenez is professor collaborator at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation. Read it here.



