Commentary: Mark Zuckerberg emerges lightly grilled by US lawmakers

Facebook chief encounters unfocused calls for fresh regulation from oscillating senators, says one observer from the Financial Times.

LONDON: Facebook has flourished by claiming disproportionate credit for many societal goods including connecting people, building communities and democratising information.

It is now being blamed for a disproportionate share of societal ills including fake news, privacy erosion and electoral manipulation.

Those arguments will oscillate for a long time as the controversy rages over the alleged misuse of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica.

But Facebook’s longer term fortunes will depend far more on whether or not the ice-cold criticism I heard last year from one tech executive is valid. “Facebook’s business model is fundamentally unsustainable,” the not wholly disinterested executive claimed.

MAXIMISING CREDIT, MINIMISING BLAME

Naturally, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chairman and chief executive, was in full credit-maximisation and blame-minimisation mode during his Congressional testimony. In his prepared remarks, he stressed that Facebook was “an idealistic and optimistic” company focused on doing good.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He later acknowledged that Facebook had made mistakes but insisted it would learn from them and accept its broader societal responsibilities.

He outlined measures to crack down on fake news, false accounts, and electoral manipulation, expanding the number of people working on security and content review from 15,000 people to 20,000 by the end of the year.

He added that Facebook now supported US laws aiming to regulate online political advertising more closely. He even seemed to accept the need for tighter data regulation, as is coming into force in the EU next month.

Initially, Mr Zuckerberg looked nervous. But he appeared to grow increasingly confident in the face of the unfocused questioning.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP/ALEX BRANDON)

As one commentator tweeted, such hearings tend to be “70 per cent kabuki theatre, 30 per cent cross examination”.

Facebook’s shares steadily rose as the hearings proceeded and closed 4.5 per cent higher on the day.

DESPITE LOSING PUBLIC TRUST, LIMITED APPETITE FOR REGULATION

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who is pushing more restrictive legislation on data collection, was one of the more aggressive inquisitors and perhaps came closest to unsettling the 33-year-old Facebook co-founder.

“Your business model is to monetise user information,” he told Mr Zuckerberg. He added:

Unless there are specific rules and regulations enforced by an outside agency, I have no assurance that these kinds of vague commitments are going to produce action.

But judging by some senators’ questions, there appears to be limited appetite for fresh regulation, with some legislators expressing fears that it would only lock in the incumbents’ dominance.

The bigger issue for Facebook will be the extent to which the latest controversy has damaged its standing with users, employees, advertisers, and shareholders. There is no doubt that the company has incinerated a lot of public trust.

A SurveyMonkey/Recode poll (of an unspecified number of respondents) suggested that consumers are now more sceptical of Facebook than of any other major tech company.

Some 56 per cent said they trusted Facebook least with their personal information. Google came second with 5 per cent.



Cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol, placed by advocacy group Avaaz to call attention to what the group says are fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. (Photo: AFP/SAUL LOEB)

A BROADER CONVERSATION HAS STARTED

Some investors, who have been pressing for Mr Zuckerberg to step down from his role as chairman, have also been trying to guess the potential financial cost of Facebook’s data breaches.

They may have taken particular note of Mr Zuckerberg’s promise that “protecting our community is more important than maximising our profits”.

At a Financial Times event on Monday, Chris Hughes, one of Facebook’s co-founders, suggested that the latest controversy marked only the beginning of a far bigger debate about personal data usage that went to the heart of Facebook’s business model.

“Facebook, Google, all of these companies, need to embrace this moment to begin a much broader conversation with users about how their data is used: what data they’re creating, whether or not we as users actually own it, who gets to see it, what are those security parameters, who gets to monetise it and what can I as a user do if I decide I want to leave,” Mr Hughes said.

“The public reckoning now is very much overdue.”

© 2018 The Financial Times Ltd. All rights reserved. Please do not copy and paste FT articles and redistribute by email or post to the web.