Commentary: Farming could sure use a boost from tech giants to feed more people

Technology, innovation and creative ideas can help farmers overcome perennial challenges like erratic weather changes and slow transportation, says one observer.

MASSACHUSETTS: Smartphones, computers and social media platforms have become indispensable parts of modern life, but the technology companies that make them and write their software are under siege.

In any given week, Facebook or Google or Amazon does something to erode public trust in them.

Now could be a moment for the industry to make good on Bill Gates’s promise of technology to do good, by “unlocking the innate compassion we have for our fellow human beings” and improving the world – or Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of building a “new social infrastructure to create the world we want for generations to come".

Around the globe, countries and societies are falling behind on reducing social inequalities and meeting goals for economic development and environmental sustainability.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is issuing increasingly dire warnings about the effects climate change will have on human life on Earth – the beginnings of which are already unfolding.



So how can technology giants or nimble startups help make Gates’s and Zuckerberg’s promises a reality?

IDENTIFY THE BIG PROBLEM

There is a long list of global problems to combat, including hunger, drought, poverty, bad health, polluted water and poor sanitation.

One that’s connected to all the others is the recent bombshell news that climate change is accelerating: Over the next 20 years, Earth’s atmosphere will reach average temperatures as much as 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above preindustrial levels.

The planet is already reeling from a crescendo of lethal and costly extreme weather events made worse by climate change. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Consequently, extreme weather and natural disasters, food shortages, inundated coastlines and the near-elimination of coral reefs will likely happen even sooner than previously anticipated.



The scope of climate change gives companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon excellent opportunities to find specific approaches that would have meaningful effects.

TECHNOLOGY CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE



There are, of course, many elements driving climate change. Consider the agriculture sector, which produces one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Farms emit the largest share and could benefit from a range of technologies, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence. As a bonus, innovating in agriculture could help feed more people.

Technological tools could help farmers collect and use data to manage their crops more precisely in ways that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions – such as using less fertiliser and plowing and planting fields more efficiently.

Specifically, better data on soil and plant health could help farmers know where they need to increase or decrease irrigation or pesticide and fertiliser use.

These practices save farmers money and increase farms’ productivity, generating more food with less waste.

Farmers harvest cotton in a field in Nana Viramgam village in the western Indian state of Gujarat February 9, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo)

TECH COMPANIES CAN MAKE MONEY FROM GREEN OPPORTUNITIES

If companies are to get involved, there needs to be an opportunity to earn money – and the more, the better.

One estimate suggests that making changes in farming and food practices that enhance productivity, promote sustainable methods and reduce waste could produce commercial opportunities and new savings worth US$2.3 trillion overall worldwide annually.

Our research estimated that of that US$2.3 trillion a year, US$250 billion could come from the application of artificial intelligence and other analytics for precision farming alone – US$195 billion of which would be in the developing world, with US$45.6 billion in South Asia and US$13.4 billion in East Africa.



Other estimates for the effects of AI and analytics are less specific, but still within the same range – between US$164 billion and US$486 billion annually.

There is indeed money to be made by technology companies interested in developing climate-friendly, productivity-improving interventions in agriculture.



INNOVATE TO OVERCOME THE MANY BARRIERS TO CHANGE

Before the commercial value can be unlocked, however, there are many barriers to consider.

Many rural areas, even in the developed world, don’t have affordable high-speed internet connections and, particularly in the developing world, the farming community is not as technology savvy as other professions.

A farmer harvests dried sugarcane in Soc Trang province in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam March 31, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Kham)

Further, farming practices have been handed down through generations and the idea of using data to make modifications to such long-held beliefs and methods can be countercultural.

In addition, there are many practical realities: 83 per cent of the world’s cultivated land is fed only by rain, with no irrigation systems to make use of better data.

Beyond that, in most parts of the world, seeds and fertiliser are not high-quality, lowering crop efficiency. Further, a lot of farms’ output is wasted because of lack of refrigeration and slow transportation from fields to consumers.

With all those obstacles, it is understandable that investments in data-driven agriculture dropped 39 per cent from 2015 to 2016.



There are groups still working, though. FarmBeats is a Microsoft project that combines low-cost sensors in the ground with drones that both create aerial maps and act as wireless data relay points.

Nigeria’s Zenvus and India’s Aibono analyse soil data. Kenya’s FarmDrive develops credit scores for people without formal bank accounts or standard borrowing histories by using alternative data, like mobile phone and social media activity, together with local agricultural and economic information.

Ghana’s Farmerline tells farmers about weather forecasts, market information and financial tips.

Social enterprise Proximity Designs's 3D printer is making high technology accessible to Myanmar's impoverished farmers (Photo: AFP/YE AUNG THU)



These are creative efforts to solve deep and complex problems, but clearly there is room for large, well-resourced technology companies to step in, make a difference with big ideas, deep pockets and global support.

INVEST IN PARTNERSHIPS

Technology entrepreneurs will need to develop business models and organisational structures that are better at collaborating with local agricultural communities and businesses, to navigate personal and political relationships as well as regulations and government programs.

Technology will not, on its own, be some sort of silver bullet that will unlock prosperity.

Changing technology companies into agents for widespread global good will not be easy – and it can be done in areas beyond agricultural innovation, too.

There has been no shortage of talk about these ideas: 50 CEOs met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss socially positive technologies; World Economic Forum events around the world discuss societal benefits of a Fourth Industrial Revolution; and some companies, such as Ericsson and SAP, are already committed to fulfilling United Nations goals for global sustainability.

We still have a long way to go. There is still a chance for technology companies to move fast and fix things by truly helping save the world – but sea levels are rising, so the time is now.

Bhaskar Chakravorti is dean of Global Business at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He is also the founding executive director of Fletcher’s Institute for Business in the Global Context. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read the original commentary here.



