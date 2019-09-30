Commentary: Islamic State militant group ran an info war ‘like a viral marketing campaign’

Publicity is the lifeblood of all terrorist groups, say Anne-Marie Slaughter and Asha C Castleberry.

WASHINGTON, DC: In December 2018, US President Donald Trump declared victory over Islamic State (IS), tweeting that “IS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”

And in the first three months of this year, Trump said or tweeted 16 times that IS was either completely defeated or soon would be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the United States government appears to disagree. In August, the three lead inspectors general from the Department of Defense, Department of State, and the US Agency for International Development submitted a joint report to Congress reviewing Operation Inherent Resolve, the US campaign to defeat IS in Syria and Iraq, over April to June of this year.

They concluded that: “Despite the loss of physical territory, thousands of ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria and are carrying out attacks and working to rebuild their capabilities.”

ISLAMIC STATE’S RESURGENCE

The IS resurgence is partly the result of Trump’s December 2018 decisions to withdraw all US troops from Syria and halve the number in Afghanistan, which prompted Secretary of Defence James Mattis to resign and made America’s regional security partners less able to conduct counterterrorism operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Iraq, IS is regrouping and building clandestine terrorist cells in key areas of Baghdad, Ninewa, and Al Anbar provinces, and in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

In Syria, the group is mounting strong counteroffensives in Al-Raqqah and Homs province, and is aggressively seeking to establish a safe-haven zone.

Trump is not likely to reverse his decision on troop withdrawals. But IS’s battlespace is digital as much as physical. And in that regard at least, the Trump administration must strengthen America’s capacity to wage war effectively.

A US soldier stands guard during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in northeastern Syria. (File photo: AFP/Delil SOULEIMAN)

A VIRAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN

When IS attacked the Iraqi city of Mosul during height of the group’s insurgency in 2014, millions of people watched in real time by following the hashtag #AllEyesOnISIS on Arabic Twitter.

They included the city’s Iraqi defenders, who became increasingly demoralised and fled. As Peter W Singer and Emerson T Brooking write in their book LikeWar: The Weaponisation of Social Media, ISIS ran “a military offensive like a viral marketing campaign and won a victory that shouldn’t have been possible.”

Similarly, the resurgent IS 2.0 uses press releases and social-media savvy to spread its influence worldwide and recruit foreign fighters, sympathisers and financial backers.

In April 2019, for example, the group released a video of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who claimed responsibility for the deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. IS’s global media operation also produces Soldiers Harvest II, an upgraded weekly publication covering the group’s military operations.

This communications offensive is enabling IS to contest the global view that the group has been defeated following the collapse of its caliphate.

Even more fundamentally, as Singer and Brooking point out, IS has weaponised the Internet itself, creating a digital battlespace in which an online narrative of victory can translate into success on the ground.

Women believed to have been the wives of Islamic State fighters, being held in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria. (Photo: AFP/DELIL SOULEIMAN)

A CONFLICT NOT WON ALL AT ONCE

Americans and publics around the world must finally understand that the war against IS and other terrorist groups is a new and different kind of conflict that will not be “won” once and for all.

Support for IS, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, and the like reflects multiple social, economic, and demographic factors, from corruption to climate change.

The fight against these groups must therefore take place in many different arenas, starting with the domestic politics of the countries in which they operate.

This struggle must also take place online, as the US military well knows. In 2016, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff published a paper that focused on how to win the “battle for the narrative”.

It opened with the quote: “It’s easier to kill a bad man than a bad idea.” With that in mind, US Cyber Command will be transformed into an information warfare operations command by 2028, with the goal of integrating cyber, electronic warfare and information operations.

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. (Photo: Reuters)

AN INFORMATION WARFARE DEPARTMENT

But 2028 is almost a decade away, and ISIS won’t wait. Moreover, this fight is too important to leave only to the soldiers.

The US National Security Strategy should thus recommend a collaborative model similar to the British Army’s 77th Brigade, which combines government departments under one umbrella to conduct information warfare.

Regrettably, the Trump administration has gutted the US State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which originally countered terrorist propaganda and is now tasked with fighting global disinformation.

Fortunately, Congress has pushed back; the State Department needs to be a full partner in developing a strong and credible counter-narrative, which requires much more nuance and range than traditional counter-propaganda.

The Islamic State group's elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi resurfaced in a propaganda video, his first purported appearance since 2014 AFP/-

A CONTEST OF HOW THE WORLD IS SEEN

Furthermore, other countries fighting IS must ensure that they have similar capabilities and can collaborate with allies both diplomatically and militarily.

Information wars are contests between different ways of seeing and understanding the world, and they require new capabilities and expertise that extend well beyond traditional communications.

Finally, national and global media outlets face a quandary. On one hand, stories about IS press releases and interviews raise the visibility, and to some extent the attractiveness, of it and similar groups.

A PRECURSOR TO PHYSICAL REVIVAL



On the other hand, the significant decline in US media coverage of IS over the past few years strengthens the public perception that it is no longer a threat.

Reporters and editors should be aware of this tension, and should perhaps examine more closely how the forces countering IS worldwide are engaging with the public.

Publicity is the lifeblood of all terrorist groups; they use attacks to raise awareness of their cause and to attract the support of the disaffected.



Moreover, digital technologies allow IS to control parts of the virtual landscape in a way it rarely can on the ground, enabling it to regroup and find new ways to mount physical attacks.



IS’s recent media resurgence is thus the precursor to the group’s physical revival. That is why the information war against IS should never stop.



Anne-Marie Slaughter is CEO of New America. Asha Castleberry, a US Army combat veteran, is a professor of foreign policy and national security at George Washington University and Term Member at the Council on Foreign Relations.