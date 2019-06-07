Commentary: Iran nuclear deal hangs by a thread. Will it be pushed to develop the bomb?

It is difficult to convince nations to surrender nuclear weapons once they have them, says University of Westminster's Annie Waqar.

LONDON: The most ambitious effort to peacefully constrain the nuclear aspirations of a nation hangs by a thread.

Eight years of patient and difficult negotiations to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme were cast aside when president Donald Trump withdrew US support for the deal in May 2018.

Since then, tensions between Iran and the US, a signatory to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – alongside the UK, Germany, France, Russia and China – have escalated. Last November, the US inflamed things further by re-imposing economic sanctions targeting both Iran and the states that trade with it.

The US decision in early May to deploy an aircraft carrier strike force and B-52 bombers, in response to what Washington said was an imminent Iranian plan to attack US assets, has kept tensions at a boil.



Washington stated that the latest show of force was in response to a “campaign” of recent attacks, including a rocket launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad, explosive devices that damaged four tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, and drone attacks by Yemeni rebels on a key Saudi oil pipeline. Iran has denied any association with the incidents.



More recently, the US withdrew waivers which were part of the JCPOA deal with Iran. By revoking the waivers that enabled Iran to ship abroad excess supplies of enriched uranium and heavy water, the US has left the Islamic Republic pondering whether it should continue to comply with certain key parts of the deal.

Iran’s foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif, and Iraq’s foreign minister, Ali Alhakim, held a joint news conference in May, during which Zarif called on European states to do more to preserve the nuclear deal. Zarif also called the deployment of extra US troops to the Gulf region “extremely dangerous and a threat to international peace and security”.

A supportive Alhakim stated:

The sanctions against sisterly Iran are ineffective and we stand by its side.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, shakes hands with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim in Baghdad, Iraq May 26, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily)

Certainly, sanctions have damaged Iran’s economy. The Iranian currency has hit a record low against the US dollar amid continued economic difficulties following the re-imposition of sanctions, and the purchasing power of Iranians has dropped significantly.

Indeed, Iran’s economy in 2019 is expected to fall deeper into recession, with estimated negative growth of 5.5 per cent or higher.

IRAN'S CHOICE

Tehran has requested that the European signatories to the nuclear accord – France, Germany and the UK – keep the pact alive.

The JCPOA sets a 3.67 per cent limit on uranium enhancement (enough to fuel a commercial nuclear plant) and bars Iran from accumulating supplies of more than 300kg of low-enriched uranium and 130 tonnes of heavy water, a coolant used in nuclear reactors.

Tehran has rightly said the deal agreed to end Iran’s financial isolation in return for the strict limitations on its nuclear activities. But by bolstering sanctions, the US has scared organisations and banks into diminishing, ceasing or avoiding altogether business with Iranian partners, with serious repercussions for Iran’s economy.

Europe, by and large, has supported diplomacy with Iran. It has argued that Trump’s rejection of the deal compromises the pragmatic wing of Iran’s administration and plays into the hands of hardliners.

The EU has long had questions about Tehran’s missile programme, and its involvement in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, but it has viewed these as separate from the nuclear agreement.

The economic sanctions have certainly put the moderate Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani under pressure, both internationally and domestically. Iranian hardliners argue that Iran surrendered too much in the agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian-made Emad missile is displayed during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran February 11, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo)

Rouhani has perhaps come up with a clever way of deflecting domestic criticism of him – at least for now – by suggesting that the Islamic Republic hold a referendum over its nuclear programme.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on all issues of state in Iran, has not yet responded to Rouhani’s recent proposition.

The Islamic Republic has seen just three referendums since 1979: One on its change from a monarchy to an Islamic republic, and two on its constitution.

A NUCLEAR THREAT?

In the meantime, Iran has also threatened to quadruple its uranium-enrichment production limit, but stressed that even this uranium would not be enhanced beyond the 3.67 per cent limit set by the JCPOA, making it unsuitable for developing a nuclear weapon.

Rouhani has also said that Tehran will keep its excess enriched uranium and heavy water rather than exporting it.

If Europe fails to find a way for business and investors to work with Iran without being penalised by US sanctions, however, Rouhani has said that Iran will begin enriching uranium even further.

In principle, this more highly-enriched uranium could be used as the fissile core of a nuclear weapon. This would send Iran back on its way towards making a bomb, and mark the end of the JCPOA.

President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech in Tehran, as Iran says it will no longer respect limits agreed on its enriched uranium and heavy water stocks under a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, now abandoned by Washington (Photo: AFP/HO)

According to the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) most recent quarterly report, Iran’s enriched uranium and heavy water stocks have grown but have not exceeded the ceilings set in the nuclear agreement. This suggests that Iran continues to comply with the JCPOA – for now, at least.

So far, Iran has also abstained from getting entangled in military brinkmanship with the US. But Trump may soon face a tough choice: Either engage in a military clash with Iran or return to the JCPOA.

The latter may be a u-turn too far for the bellicose president.

Either way, it is difficult to convince nations to surrender nuclear weapons once they have them. In this case, everything peaceful should be done to ensure that Iran is prevented from acquiring one in the first place.



Annie Waqar is lecturer and academic consultant at the University of Westminster. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation. Read it here.





