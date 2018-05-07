Commentary: To win over Johor voters, politicians compete to represent the Johor identity

Both the ruling Barisan Nasional and opposition coalition are emphasising local issues and the local credentials of their candidates, in a bid to win over Johor voters, says one observer from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

SINGAPORE: The gravity of attention on Johor in the coming general election cannot be overstated.

As the birthplace of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), it holds strong political significance.

Increasing development and proximity to Singapore highlight its economic importance, and its evolution into a battleground state ensures a captivating electoral competition.

Johor is also Malaysia’s third largest state, housing over 3.5 million people and with a mixed ethnic population.

A high level of urbanisation of over 70 per cent alongside initiatives such as the Iskandar Puteri township, the upcoming high-speed rail and the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex help set the backdrop for an increasingly complex political situation.

Previously thought to be an UMNO stronghold – indeed many of its leaders are from Johor – 2013 turned out to be a watershed moment for the state when the opposition gained a foothold by winning five parliamentary and 18 state seats.

In the lead up to the election this year, Johor has come increasingly under the spotlight as a potential coup for the opposition.

That Johor Bahru is still under Barisan Nasional’s (BN) control despite being urbanised renders it somewhat anomalous, and thus worth paying close attention to this election.

Pakatan Harapan’s chances are aided by the inclusion of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the coalition and Muhyiddin Yassin as a candidate in Pagoh, himself a former Chief Minister of Johor.

Support for BN has visibly weakened, with smaller turnouts of support for candidates on Nomination Day compared to 2013. The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has struggled to win back the support of Chinese voters, hampered by their inability to seriously engage on federal issues.

So the opposition is likely to gain more seats in the state, although whether this will be enough to win over Johor is still up for debate.

Barisan Nasional flags seen in Johor. (Photo: Justin Ong)

DISASSOCIATION FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

A clear narrative has emerged from the campaigns of both sides, namely the importance of local politics. This strategy is employed by both BN and Pakatan, but is especially pronounced in the narrative of the former.

Emphasis on the local is a recurring theme whether in ceramahs (rallies), campaign material, or media statements. Billboards on major roads highlight the BN state government’s successes, while the slogan “muafakat Johor” (a united Johor) that accompanies all speeches reminds Johor voters of the party's focus on local identity.

For BN, a local emphasis allows them to focus voters’ attention on successful state governance while staying away from thornier subjects that plague the ruling coalition at the federal level. Individuals such as Khaled Nordin and Shahrir Samad enjoy popularity among locals, pointing at the state government as reason enough to continue voting for BN.

Meanwhile, local BN candidates avoid addressing issues related to federal politics, such as the corruption scandals or the rising costs of living across Malaysia.

Avoiding association with the Najib government seems an obvious ploy, one that extends to the absence of his image on campaign material or any references to the caretaker prime minister at rallies this time around.

That said, overextending this strategy may backfire if it fails to address various elephants in the room.

For example, at a ceramah by Jason Teoh, the MCA candidate for the Iskandar Puteri parliamentary seat, his campaign promise centred on alleviating traffic jam problems in Gelang Patah. The fact that traffic woes come under the purview of the local council and the BN state government seemed to escape consideration. The audience in the ceramah looked less than impressed.

A BN poster in Gelang Patah's kampung areas, calling for a vote for "native son" Jason Teoh. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The strategy employed by Pakatan has been similar. Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, the candidate for the Muar parliamentary seat, released a video specifically addressing the difficulties of crossing over to Singapore every day for work. Akmal Nasir, the candidate for the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat, seeks to solve issues of land titles in the city.

Again, the approach is sensible and obvious - these candidates are able to lay the blame for federal issues at the feet of BN and Najib’s administration. They are not handicapped by political association thus allowing them to engage voters on a broader set of issues.

COMPETING TO REPRESENT THE ‘JOHOR IDENTITY’

Another key theme of the campaign in Johor is the emphasis on local candidates, a tactic better employed by BN who already has an impressive roster of either Johor-born or “localised” candidates to choose from.

Shahrir Samad, although not originally from Johor has been involved in the state for decades. Jason Teoh, alongside his state seat candidates MIC’s S Kanan and Mohd Khairi Malik, are all from Gelang Patah, a point that is especially made in opposition to current incumbent Lim Kit Siang, whom they scorn as a parachute candidate.

Pakatan employs a similar tactic, though to a lesser extent. Akmal Nasir is a Johor Bahru native. Syed Saddiq was born in Johor Bahru, but is set to contest further north in Muar.

Pakatan’s candidate for the Batu Pahat parliamentary seat, Mohd Rashid, was born in Batu Pahat but made his political bones elsewhere – most notably in Penang.



Many Johor residents pride themselves on their state identity, arguably more so than any other state in Peninsular Malaysia. The concept of “Bangsa Johor” is a state-level nationalism encompassing loyalty to the Johor royal family to the promotion of local Johor businesses and brands.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with members of PPBM's youth wing. (Photo: Courtesy of Syed Saddiq)

BN has arguably used this strategy to capitalise on the popularity of a local identity to their advantage better than Pakatan. The notion of Johor togetherness is central to their election campaign.

Local issues become even more important when the populace strongly identifies with its locality. One might argue that Bangsa Johor necessitates seats to be contested by locals. The fact that both sides of the political divide take the time to emphasise the local credibility of their candidates and their politics highlights the importance of these issues to the Johor electorate.

How well can the opposition expect to fare in a state where the government has a good track record and is generally well received?

The credibility of the BN state government and the importance of the Johor identity may make the difference in deciding whether Pakatan makes any inroads at the state level.

On the other hand, Johor residents dissatisfied with Mr Najib Razak and the federal government may split their votes, handing state seats to BN and parliament seats to Pakatan.

Although local issues are sure to be a feature in all campaignl promises nationwide, the importance of local identity in Johor provides an added consideration to the already fascinating political developments there.



Rashaad Ali is a Research Analyst with the Malaysia Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) of Nanyang Technological University. This is part of a series of commentaries by RSIS on the 14th Malaysian General Elections.

