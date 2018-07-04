Commentary: New Cabinet line-up gives Malaysian politics a boost, amid questions of power sharing

The line-up gives cause for observers and Malaysians alike to be optimistic about what this means for Malaysia, even as three more ministers are due to be appointed, says one observer at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

SINGAPORE: Most of the new Pakatan Harapan government’s (PH) Cabinet was finally sworn in this Monday (Jul 2), putting an end to weeks of speculation.

The line-up gives cause for observers and Malaysians alike to be optimistic about what this means for Malaysia, even as three more ministers are due to be appointed.

Even so, further developments are worth watching as certain appointments suggest political considerations and populism might have taken precedence over merit and suitability.

A MORE DIVERSE AND CAPABLE CABINET

The new Cabinet comprises a varied range of individuals from various political and professional backgrounds that reflects the diversity of the Pakatan coalition and a new Malaysia.

The latest round of appointments add leaders of impressive calibre to the existing line-up with the likes of Ong Kian Ming, a Fulbright scholar with a PhD in political science from Duke University, and Yeo Bee Yin, who has a Masters in advanced chemical engineering from Cambridge, assuming relevant positions as Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry and Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and the Environment respectively.

There are also steady hands at this wheel. Others like Saifuddin Nasution and R Sivarasa are seasoned and prominent politicians who have been involved in political campaigning since Malaysia’s Reformasi days in the late 1990s.

Mujahid Yusof, the Minister of Religious Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Department, has also been long involved in interfaith dialogue, advocating for greater inter-religious cooperation and understanding.

An average age of 55 in the new Cabinet bodes well, with a number of ministers and deputies under 45 years old, including Hannah Yeoh, Sim Tze Tzin, Shamsul Iskandar and Syed Saddiq.

Younger and fresh faces can hopefully provide youthful exuberance and energy to counter the bureaucratic sluggishness that has plagued the Malaysian establishment over the years and electrify the civil service.

The allocation of positions among the coalition’s parties also reflects power-sharing considerations, indicating a desire to appropriately “reward” each party for their contributions in the general elections.

By distributing appointments almost as evenly as possible, the Cabinet line-up suggests Prime Minister Mahathir’s desire to balance power and authority between parties, potentially preventing any one party from dominating the coalition.



POWER SHARING AND NOTABLE ABSENTEES

But concerns that such considerations superseded those of individual merit and suitability remain. Bersatu and Amanah are over-represented proportionate to the number of MPs they have in Parliament, at the expense of DAP and PKR.

Senior DAP stalwarts Nga Kor Ming, Chong Chieng Jen and PKR’s fiery Nik Nazmi and Rashid Hasnon were noticeably missing. Tony Pua, whose contributions to Pakatan Harapan especially in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor cannot be overstated, is another notable absentee.

Despite holding the deputy prime minister and finance minister portfolios respectively, PKR and DAP have effectively ceded power to their coalition partners which may not sit well with their grassroots.

It is hard to miss the fact also that Amanah has a total of five full ministers, a huge victory for a party that won only eleven parliamentary seats in the election.

Just as the new Pakatan government attempts to find its feet as the new administration, this period is also one where each party is adjusting to the realities of governing and consolidating its position both within the coalition and the government in a manner secures its political future.

Meanwhile, East Malaysian representation is down from 17 posts to seven, which is likely reflective of Pakatan’s decisive but weaker influence in Sabah and Sarawak compared to Peninsular Malaysia.

MALAYSIA’S YOUNGEST MINISTER

Newcomer Syed Saddiq is now Malaysia’s youngest ever cabinet minister at just 25. Syed Saddiq has been widely seen as an intelligent and well-spoken leader who has positioned himself well for a leadership role in the new Pakatan government but questions remain over his suitability.

In all likelihood, the MP for Muar will fair well in his new role given his demonstrated drive to succeed.

But being young is neither a prerequisite nor qualifier for the youth and sports post, and his lack of political and professional experience, having graduated only in 2016 and joining politics in 2017, have raised some eyebrows.

Where many other candidates were passed over, some also wonder if it might have been better to have Saddiq focus on MP work to carve a niche for himself as the face of a new generation of young Malaysians and make further inroads in this segment for Pakatan, without the burden of a ministry on his shoulders.

The frequent comparison is with Nurul Izzah Anwar who has focused on championing education, vocational training, and women’s issues.

Her exclusion from the Cabinet line-up also raises the issue of gender representation, where the proportion of female Cabinet ministers at 21 percent is an increase from the Najib administration’s, but still falls well short of Pakatan’s campaign promise for a 30 per cent representation.

CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM

The immediate priorities of the full Cabinet have been laid out, with the appointed ministers already getting to work.

There is much to be done. The Pakatan Harapan government has said it aims to reduce the government debt and tackle cost of living issues, while reducing the size of government and addressing corruption.

What will be interesting to see is whether the new Cabinet can make new progress commensurate with their desire to enact reform, in a manner that keeps pace with Malaysians’ expectations.

Will political will be matched with a swift and efficient public policy mechanism? Or will Pakatan Harapan fall into the bureaucratic trappings of the past?

Can they build new institutions where they have been so used to calling to tear down old ones?

A change in government has done much to awaken public engagement in politics. The Malaysian public’s continued scrutiny from both sides of the political divide will do much to ensure that Pakatan’s continued political survival will depend on how it fares and how fast it does these things, now that it is in office.

Rashaad Ali is a research analyst with the Malaysia Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University.