Commentary: After a volatile election season, Pakistan stands on the cusp of change

Given incumbency disadvantage and the lack of a level playing field for Nawaz Sharif's Muslim League, there is a chance that opposition leader Imran Khan's party may win, says one observer from the Brookings Institute.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is set to hold a general election today (Jul 25), with an elected government having completed its full five-year term for the second consecutive time.

What should have been a celebration of democracy consolidation in the country, however, has turned into a period of instability and uncertainty amid allegations that the military is manipulating the electoral landscape.

VIOLENCE RETURNS

In recent years, thanks largely to military offensives against the Pakistan Taliban (also known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) that have weakened the group, terrorist attacks and fatalities have fallen drastically in the country. However, the election campaign has been marred by greater violence than Pakistan has seen in recent months.

Two weeks ago, the group claimed an attack in Peshawar which killed one of the leaders of the Awami National Party, Haroon Bilour, along with 21 others. Mr Bilour’s father was also assassinated in 2012 by the Pakistan Tabliban.

(The ANP is a largely secular, Pashtun party that has held power in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province many times, most recently from 2008 to 2013.)

More than a week ago, another attack in Mastung, Baluchistan, killed nearly 150 people, and injured scores more. This Islamic State-claimed blast targeted a Baluch Awami Party meeting, and killed one of its leaders, Siraj Raisani, and more than a hundred party workers.

Though Raisani was a known nationalist from Baluchistan, a province racked by a separatist insurgency, it is notable that both parties that were attacked are regional ones. Terrorist violence doesn’t target Pakistan’s dozens of parties in equal measure — partly because of variable security provided by the state and partly because terrorists tend to target parties and politicians that lean secular, although Islamist parties have come under attack periodically as well.

PUNJAB A BATTLE FOR TWO KEY PARTIES

Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, holds 141 of the 272 directly elected electoral constituency seats that compose the country’s parliament, or National Assembly – meaning that the party that wins Punjab more or less wins Pakistan.

Current attention is thus largely focused on two parties that seem competitive in Punjab: The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, an opposition party that only emerged as a third party in Pakistan’s historically two-party system in the 2013 election.

Punjab is the Muslim League’s stronghold. But after its leader and namesake, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from office on charges of corruption last year, his recent indictment, and the opposition Terhreek-e-Insaf’s cooptation of candidates who are thought to command local political power independent of their party, the conventional wisdom is that the Muslim League stands weakened in Punjab, opening up space for the opposition.

National polls reflect a rise in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s popularity and the most recent ones show it neck-to-neck against the incumbent Muslim League. But pre-election constituency-level polling is not undertaken in Pakistan so overall outcomes cannot be predicted with any real confidence.

While electable candidates matter, there may be more than one in a single constituency. In many constituencies, two dynastic politicians — who could be one type of electable — compete with each other in elections, empirical research reveals. That means that the opposition prime minister candidate Imran Khan’s choice of electables may not necessarily win in their constituencies.

THE PAKISTAN PEOPLE'S PARTY RELEGATED THIS TIME

The Pakistan People’s Party, which has alternated power with the Muslim League through Pakistan’s democratic years from 1988 to 1997, and then again from 2008 to 2018, is thought to largely be relegated this time around to the province of Sindh, its stronghold.

This is the first time the assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s son, 29-year-old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is contesting the election — he is the most liberal of Pakistan’s current crop of politicians but inexperienced.

The leftwing Pakistan People’s Party also remains mired in perceptions of misgovernance and lack of delivery from its 2008 to 2013 term in power and running the Sindh provincial government in the most recent political cycle. Still, Bhutto Zardari is running a vigorous campaign and drawing out large crowds in his rallies.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has scored some wins while governing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — notably a relatively non-corrupt record and introduction of a health insurance scheme — but the overall view on its governance is mixed.

The party also consorts with the far-right, drumming up Pakistan’s regressive blasphemy laws and riling up crowds over the Ahmadis, a persecuted religious minority in Pakistan who have been declared non-Muslims by the state.

LEAN ACHIEVEMENTS BY THE RULING PARTY

On the other hand, the Muslim League’s signature policy achievement this time around, as it was in its past two terms, is transport infrastructure — something Pakistani voters tend to reward.

Its government has been unable to solve Pakistan’s energy crisis as it promised when it came to power in 2013, though there have been pockets of improvement on that front.

The loss of Nawaz Sharif is significant for the party, though his brother Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister behind Punjab’s metrobuses and roads, holds weight in the party and with the public as well.

Nawaz Sharif’s voluntary return to Pakistan to be arrested on Jul 13 was good strategy for the party — and will likely win it some sympathy votes. But Shahbaz will be more palatable to the military anyway — he has had a better relationship with the country’s establishment in recent years and has indicated a willingness to work with it in recent weeks.

PUPPETEERING

Pakistan is currently abuzz with claims of election engineering by the military, akin to the 1990s. Khan is thought to be the military’s favoured candidate. Nawaz Sharif frequently butted heads with the military as prime minister, and his disqualification and indictment by Pakistan’s courts on corruption charges most benefits Khan politically.

In the run up to the election, various parties other than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have faced campaign restrictions — for example, in terms of delayed or denied licenses to hold rallies. Muslim League workers protesting Sharif’s arrest were subject to a crackdown by Punjab’s caretaker government and have reported intimidation tactics by the state.

Media outlets seen as pro-Sharif, notably the English daily Dawn, have also faced censorship and difficulties in distribution in some areas of the country.

But there has also been an outcry, especially online, on the restrictions parties and the media have faced in recent weeks, forcing the military to deny charges of meddling.

It has said publicly that the only role it will play in the election is to provide security on polling day. Therefore, despite the pre-poll meddling, there is a chance that election day itself may go relatively smoothly.

POLITICAL WHIPLASH AND EXTREMIST CONTENDERS

Party politics in Pakistan has long been characterised by horse-trading, or politicians switching parties, especially when they see the star of their party falling. This election is no different.

A large number of candidates have also defected from the Muslim League and have declared their candidacies as independents.

Pakistan’s Islamists have typically performed poorly in elections, other than once in 2002, when they formed an alliance of six parties which won a majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and formed a coalition government in Baluchistan.

The alliance has been reprised this time around as well, but it is by no means the farthest on the right of the spectrum contesting election in 2018. Two fundamentalist groups have burst on the political scene in recent years. These parties are very unlikely to do well, but having their rhetoric in the political mainstream is unprecedented, and is a real setback to any hope of countering extremism in Pakistan.

THE CHOICE VOTERS FACE

Pakistani voters typically vote on some mix of candidate and party preference, which — in the absence of clear candidate and party ideologies, horsetrading and party defections, and lack of polling data — means the outcomes in this election are nearly impossible to predict.

But given incumbency disadvantage and the lack of a level playing field for the incumbent Muslim League, Khan’s opposition party has more of a shot than they ever had.

If he ekes out a plurality of seats, he may just be able to cobble together a coalition government with the help of independents and other smaller parties.

The 2018 election is thus the first one in decades where there is a chance that the victor may emerge from a party other than the Muslim League and the Pakistan People’s Party, signifying a change in course for Pakistan. Election day on Jul 25 is one to watch.



Madiha Afzal is nonresident fellow for foreign policy, global economy and development at the Brookings Institution. A version of this commentary first appeared in the Brookings Institution's blog The Interpreter. Read it here.