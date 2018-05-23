Commentary: Why everyone steals office supplies from work – including you

Bringing office supplies home may seem like a good idea but there may be deeper, disturbing reasons why you’re doing that, says one observer from the University of Calgary.

ALBERTA: Have you ever taken office supplies home? Stole some pens and paper for your kids’ arts and crafts class? Used the office printer to print personal concert tickets?

In a recent anonymous survey by Papermate as part of the launch of a new pen, 100 per cent of respondents admitted to have stolen a pen at work. Other academic researchers have reported that up to 75 per cent of employees admitted to stealing office supplies in the past year.

The damage in economic terms caused by these “petty theft” behaviours have been valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually, may be responsible for roughly 35 per cent of an organisation’s inventory shrinkage annually, and an average of 1.4 per cent of its total revenues.

If these behaviours are so harmful to our economy, why do we engage in them?

BROKEN PROMISES

When you start a new job, your employer tends to make a series of promises to you that are not necessarily part of your written contract.

Imagine that your employer promised you “flexible working hours” and a “collegial work environment”. In doing so, he or she has created a set of expectations, which form the basis of what we call a psychological contract.



As long as your employer keeps up their part of the deal, you will be a happy, committed and loyal employee.



But this situation rarely exists. We know that over time, employers and employees’ perceptions of what was promised may start to drift apart.

In reality, a lot of people will perceive that their employer is deviating from original promises. Indeed, about 55 per cent of employees report that their employer broke promises within the first two years of employment, and 65 per cent of employees have experienced a broken promise within the last year.



More recently, researchers have found that employees experience broken promises on a weekly or even daily basis.

At this point, you are probably thinking: “So if they break their promises so often, they must at least apologise for them, right?” Sadly enough, a series of recent findings indicate that employers hardly ever seem to notice they did something wrong.

As a consequence, they only try to justify or rectify their actions about 6 to 37 per cent of the times. So it seems that employers break promises rather frequently, but they do not acknowledge their wrongdoing or offer a solution.

VENGEFUL EMPLOYEES

Because these promises are such a central part of your employment agreement, you feel that when your employer breaks them, you can take what is “rightfully” yours.



Such employees tend to experience a series of very intense negative emotions such as anger, frustration and outrage, which in turn will lead to a higher desire to dominate, retaliate and get even with the employer.

Moreover, researchers found that this effect was most profound among those who were excellent at their jobs and expected to be treated fairly – meaning that an organisation’s best employees are most likely to be “vengeful” in the face of broken promises.

Some studies have also demonstrated some people seem to enjoy behaving vengefully, especially when they are in a higher status role and when they feel more dominant.

The combination of “a desire to retaliate” and “enjoying enacting acts of vengeance” leads to a positive reinforcement of this behaviour.

Employees are far more likely to be vengeful in the future when they are confronted with a broken promise because they mainly experienced positive consequences of their negative behaviour.

GETTING EVEN IS SHORT-LIVED

Does this mean you should behave vengefully when your employer breaks one or more promises? Of course not.

First of all, when you experience a broken promise, take a step back and think about the potential benefits of being vengeful in light of the risks associated with stealing from your employer.

While it might feel sweet to get even with your employer, we know that the hedonic high of “getting even” is short-lived. In fact, it’s highly likely that you will soon feel guilty about your bad behaviour. You also run the risk of getting caught and potentially losing your job.



Your employer is often unaware of the fact that they broke a promise to you. However, studies also found that you can change the dynamic if you speak up in a respectful manner.



Tell your employer which promise they broke and how it affects your functioning and ultimately the organisation’s performance. Employers often respond well to this type of dialogue — at least in 52 to 66 per cent of the cases — and will try to make things right by apologising or offering a compensation.

Before you do anything, make sure you have all the information you need. The more information you have, the better you can judge what to do in this case.



PICK YOUR BATTLES

Recent findings suggest you are more likely to trigger a reaction, such as getting an apology or a remedy, when you can demonstrate to your employer that they purposefully broke their promises. Because by doing so, you can demonstrate that they have control over the situation and thus can correct their wrongful behaviour.

Moreover, you are more likely to get an apology or a remedy if you can involve other people who experienced a similar broken promise; the power is in larger numbers.

Finally, and before you do anything, ask yourself: “Is it truly worth it?”

Maybe sometimes doing nothing is the best thing you can do in the face of a broken promise. I am not saying that you should not speak up when witnessing or experiencing injustices in the workplace, instead I am suggesting you pick your battles.

By deciding which aspects of your employment agreement are non-negotiable to you and which aspects are nice to have, you can protect yourself from having to deal with every broken promise.

There are ways to confront a broken promise in your workplace. Know that you can speak up to get an apology or remedy instead of sticking your fingers in the supply closet.

Yannick Griep is an assistant professor of Industrial and Organisational Psychology at the University of Calgary. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation. Read the original here.



