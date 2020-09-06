Commentary: Five smart ways to handle remote work, and two dumb ones

There are many ways companies can help isolated staff feel connected and manage the stresses of a work-life with fewer boundaries, says the Financial Times' Pilita Clark.

LONDON: Not that long ago, I met a woman from one of the world’s best known companies who had just had some unpleasant news.

She had been going into the office since the onset of the pandemic, unlike other managers who had been working from home.

One day, she came across a social media post that inadvertently revealed her head office was so pleased with its remote working experiment it had sent a lavish box of gift-wrapped delicacies to thank staff for their efforts.

There was just one problem: The woman, and all her colleagues who were also in the office each day, got nothing — except the urge to start looking for another job.

“It felt as if we were the coal miners trudging off to keep the show on the road while everyone else was sitting at home snacking on company treats,” she told me.



Her story was a reminder that there are two kinds of companies in this pandemic: Those doing clever things to deal with the new world of homeworking and those that are not.

1. CREATE MEANINGFUL EVENTS FOR WORKERS

Here are five examples of the smart ones, and one more of the clueless.

The longer remote working goes on, the more that managers worry about how to stop staff feeling like unmoored onlookers sitting at home in their tracksuits.

As one US executive said to me recently, “we don’t think productivity is a big problem, but a sense of belonging is”. One solution for many companies: online staff town hall meetings with external speakers.

My pick so far is Discovery, the South African insurance and financial services group. It has had an American astronaut talk about isolation and an al-Qaeda hostage discuss resilience.

Don't get too comfortable when working from home. (Photo: Unsplash/Designecologist)

Jessica Ennis-Hill, the British Olympian, gave a live aerobics class and Mark Tucker, chair of both Discovery and the HSBC bank, held forth on the future of insurance.



2. ENCOURAGE WORKERS TO SHARE THEIR TALENTS

Not every company has the means or desire to arrange a big outside speaker but smart ones encourage insiders.

At the UK’s NatWest bank, one worker has used the internal network to run bedtime story reading sessions for colleagues with young children.

Another has held live DJ sessions at 5pm on Fridays to signal an end to the working week. It’s not for all but if it helps anyone it seems sensible to try it.



3. HELP STAFF UPGRADE SKILLS

One increasingly popular way to help atomised staff feel connected is to help them upgrade their skills.

At Swiss bank UBS, interest in online courses has been “huge” this year, says chief information officer Mike Dargan.

The biggest hits: Courses on neural networks and AI for everyone. It has been a similar story at IBM, where staff can gain externally accredited qualifications in anything from blockchain to management.

4. HELP ADD BREAKS INTO A ENDLESS DAY

Clever companies are also finding ways to add the breaks people take naturally in an office into a remote working day.

A chair is one of the trickiest items to get right. (Photo: Unsplash/Lee Campbell)

I like the 25-minute “coffee chats” staff are encouraged to take at the software company, GitLab. There is no formal agenda and talk can turn to anything.

New joiners are supposed to do at least 10.

Again, it’s not for everyone but it will make sense for many.

5. HELP WORKERS OVERCOME CORONAVIRUS FEARS

There is another problem for employers worldwide: Workers’ fear of using public transport to get to the office.

In Milan, the Moncler fashion group is giving its 400-odd staff in the city personal use of a free bike worth around €400 (US$475). More than 50 have taken up the offer so far.

Not all companies can afford to be so generous but Moncler does another, even smarter thing with its money. It offers virus testing to anyone returning to work from a holiday and those testing positive can have their whole family tested free of charge.

ONE MORE DUMB WAY TO HANDLE REMOTE WORKING

That is not just reassuring for staff, it is good for public health, which leads to one of the least clever examples of corporate behaviour in this pandemic: Gagging workers.

US workers have filed a series of complaints against employers they say ordered them to stay quiet about COVID-19 cases.

This is not just obnoxious, it is dangerous. The faster people learn about an outbreak, the faster it can be traced and contained.

In the absence of a vaccine or drugs, that is what every employer needs, whether they are smart enough to realise it or not.

