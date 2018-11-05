Commentary: We have been phone snubbing people around us

Boredom isn't the main reason why people 'phone snub' each other,, says one observer.

SYDNEY: Have you ever been around people who spend more time looking at their phone than they do at you? Then you know what it feels like to be “phubbed” – and you’re probably guilty of doing it yourself.

Phubbing is the practice of looking at your phone while in the presence of others.

As smartphones become ever more entwined in people's everyday lives, phubbing has become so common that many people think it’s normal.

People phub during work meetings, while socialising with friends at cafes, while having dinner with their family, while attending lectures and even while in bed.

But how common is phubbing? And in what social situations is it most prevalent?



WE'RE MORE LIKELY TO PHUB FAMILY THAN COLLEAGUES

In one survey, 62 per cent reported looking at their smartphone while having a face-to-face conversation with spmeone else.

Gender made no difference to how often someone phubbed. Neither did geography, with people living in the city and the country phubbing equally as often.

But younger people phubbed others more frequently than older people. And people phubbed their partners most of all.



Study also revealed smartphone users phubbed their parents and children more frequently than they phubbed their colleagues at work, clients and customers. These findings suggest a professional attitude towards using the smartphone in the workplace.

WE PHUB MORE IN BED THAN WHEN SOCIALISING

Some social situations are more conducive to phubbing than others. People are found to phubbed each other more when commuting together on public transport, during work coffee or lunch breaks, when in bed with their partners, when travelling together in private transport and when socialising with friends.

People using their smartphones waiting for the train. (Photo: Unsplash/Jens Johnsson)

People were less likely to phub others during meetings, during meal times with family, and during lectures and classes.

But boredom isn’t the main reason people phub - it did explain why people do it, but the influence of boredom is very small. Other factors, such as the “fear of missing out” (FOMO), lack of self-control, and internet addiction may play a more important role in phubbing behaviour.

PHUBBING'S EFFECTS

Looking at the smartphone while a person is having a face-to-face conversation with another person is a relatively new phenomenon. While it may violate some people’s expectations, it’s no simple task to categorise the behaviour as good or bad.

One theory suggests that when people get phubbed they might judge the behaviour according to how important the phubber is to them. For example, phubbing among friends is probably more acceptable than a subordinate phubbing a manager during a work-related meeting.

While that might be good news for the workforce, it’s not great for close relationships.



Phubbing partners can make them feel less important and this can decrease the satisfaction with the relationship. In the case of children, especially those at a vulnerable age, phubbing them can make them feel unloved, which can have a detrimental effect on their well-being.

Smartphone users are more likely to phub those who are closely related to them than those less close to them. So next time you get phubbed when you are out with someone, take it as a compliment – it could mean they consider you a close friend.

Yeslam Al-Saggaf is associate professor in Information Technology at Charles Sturt University. A version of this commentary first appeared on The Conversation.





