Commentary: The glamourous, beautiful young hustler who dresses to deceive

LONDON: During the years in which she passed as a wealthy German heiress among New York’s elite, Anna Delvey (who is actually Russian and called Anna Sorokin), allegedly defrauded a succession of banks, hoteliers and friends of about US$275,000 while wearing a Supreme hoodie, Alexander Wang leggings and sneakers.

Now 28, the woman dubbed the “SoHo grifter” told people she was an art investor from Cologne who was planning to open a members’ club on Park Avenue.

FECKLESS LUXURY

To observers, she seemed to live a life of feckless luxury, drifting between lodgings at different hotels and dining at the fashionable Le Coucou. She had a cherubic face and wore black-framed Celine spectacles in a nerdy style popular with art-world types.



Rachel DeLoache Williams, a Vanity Fair picture editor and former friend, started to suspect something was amiss when, having been forced to pay for a US$62,000 holiday after Sorokin’s debit card failed on a 2017 trip to the luxury resort of La Mamounia, Marrakech, Sorokin then reneged on her debt.

Williams is now one of 49 witnesses expected to give evidence against Sorokin, who is currently standing trial at the New York State Supreme Court accused of 10 counts of theft, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny.



Sorokin’s alleged crimes were fairly crude — forged signatures, false documents, an encircling web of lies. Her genius was in her look of bored insouciance, as worn by the super-rich.

Sorokin paid for expensive hair treatments and US$400 eyelash extensions, but her wardrobe was cautiously downbeat: “she embodied a lazy sort of luxury”, writes Williams in her account of the Delvey story, in which she describes Sorokin’s lifestyle of “easy materialism”.

If prosecutors are right, her disguise was as comfortable as it was cunning. In her subtle uniform, she suckered everyone.



SHOWY WEALTH.

It’s a brilliant irony that only now, having been arrested, and before a court to whom she pleads her innocence, has Sorokin assumed a mantle of showy wealth.

For her court appearances, catalogued on the Instagram account @annadelveycourtlooks, she has dispensed with her Rikers prison overalls to showcase a designer wardrobe: Sheer Saint Laurent blouse, Victoria Beckham trousers, a plunging shift dress by Michael Kors.

She has also employed the services of a stylist, Anastasia Walker, who told US Elle that she advised Sorokin to wear “classic silhouettes and classic pieces” of a “serious” nature that will stand the test of time.



In this latest incarnation, Sorokin is building on her brand image as a glamorous young hustler. Her story has already been bought by US TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, with Lena Dunham also at work on her version of the tale. Her new-found notoriety could ensure her future fortune.

She’s currently facing up to 15 years of jail time if convicted: One assumes that this latest “makeover” is a last chance to make the right impression.

A BONANZA OF FRAUDS

Whatever else, it makes for terrific entertainment. Few things are as enjoyable to study as a fraud, and recent months have offered a bonanza of rogues.



Billy McFarland, the porcine blaggard who sold tickets to the bogus Fyre music festival on Grand Exuma in 2017, well documented on Netflix, defrauded investors out of a collective US$26 million while wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt and a grin.



And, most crackers of all, we have been gifted the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the 35-year-old founder of Theranos, currently on trial accused of defrauding investors, doctors and patients about the accuracy of her blood-testing machine.



In her guise as sci-tech maverick, Holmes put on a welt of carmine lipstick, a Steve Jobs-style polo neck and a fake baritone. It was about as subtle a study in start-up style as the wolf’s impersonation of Red Riding Hood’s poor granny.



But Holmes’s alleged targets were older, wealthy men who were weakened by her womanly wiles. If her story proves anything, it’s that duplicity works best when you’re surrounded by randy dopes.



THE AUDACITY

McFarland, Holmes and Sorokin seem like terrible people, but in reading of their exploits I feel a twinge of admiration for their chutzpah, their audacity, their sheer will. I’m in awe of their ability to tune out the clanging dissonance between feasibility and fantasy, and wallow in the murk between what is right and what is wrong.



Holmes especially seems to have crossed the line into the realm of pure delusion: She clung to her tech costume as a symbol of her greatness, never seeming to grasp that the polo neck was just a prop.



“Disguise, I see thou art a wickedness/ Wherein the pregnant enemy does much,” says Viola in Twelfth Night on realising that her decision to dissemble has had unfortunate repercussions, and that dressing as a dude has got her in a fix.



DRESSING TO DECEIVE

Pretending to be something we are not isn’t generally advisable. But aren’t we all, on occasion, a little guilty of dressing to deceive?



That Father’s Day tie worn as a badge of paternal love; the tiny hidden steps in the heel of one’s shoe; the scruffy hoodies worn by millennial thirtysomethings still clinging to the outline of their youthful selves.



We wear “power suits” and “war-paint” in our efforts to be bolder. And while we laugh at Holmes and her ludicrous, deep timbre, who hasn’t on occasion modulated their voice in order to fit in?



With their vanity, preening and sartorial tics, the scammer makes for a marvellous study. But maybe the real cause of our fascination is that, in their unmasking, we get to see a tiny flash of our true selves.