Commentary: Peace at home after Spanish children allowed out to play as lockdown slightly eases

Spain has eased the COVID-19 lockdown as the daily death toll falls. Parents are most relived, says the Financial Times’ Daniel Dombey.

MADRID: For six weeks, the children of Spain had to stay indoors, victims of one of the world’s toughest lockdowns in one of the world’s most sociable countries.

Now they have finally been allowed out — as long as they are accompanied by a single adult and go no further than 1km from their homes.

When children re-emerged on the streets on Sunday (Apr 26), the ordinary became extraordinary: A toddler on her father’s shoulders, two boys on scooters, kids running ahead of a lumbering adult.

Spain has barely seen such things since mid-March.

THE GRATING LOCKDOWN

Until Sunday, the Spanish were allowed outside only for several specific reasons, such as travelling to work or buying food.

You could take a dog for a walk, but not go for a walk. Children had to remain home under almost all circumstances.

Such an absolute lockdown would grate almost anywhere. In Spain, its effect has been particularly cruel.

This is a country where home is sometimes just a place to sleep: Waking hours are spent elsewhere. The Spanish spend more of their money on bars and restaurants than just about any other European nation and have less room of their own.

Two-thirds of people live in flats, not houses, the highest proportion anywhere in the EU save Latvia. One in eight residences measures 60 square metres or less.

“There are thousands and thousands of families stuck in tiny flats, who can barely see the sky, just the patio or the building opposite,” says María Menéndez, head of the Madrid Association of Large Families. “They have been imprisoned within four walls.”

Children walk with their parents at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, following the OVID-19 outbreak on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Apr 26, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)

Little wonder the nation has bristled at its confinement: Spanish authorities have issued more than 750,000 provisional fines for lockdown violations.

No surprise either that people are breaking the new rules. On Sunday I saw small-scale subversions of the lockdown: Couples walking with their kids, a man out for an early afternoon run.

PROFOUND EFFECTS FOR CHILDREN

But if the world turned upside down has been painful for the Spanish as a whole, it has been little short of agony for many of the country’s children, who have always played in the streets and squares.

“While you can’t generalise, for children, the effect can be profound,” says Yolanda Carrió, a Madrid-based psychologist. “Being stuck so long at home can make them angrier and more restless and the effects can be long term.”

Sadly, there is no need to explain why Spain’s lockdown rules are so tough. Spain has the second-highest documented number of coronavirus cases in the world and the third-highest death count.

But the daily toll has been falling and is now regularly below 400, down from more than 900 at its worst. That general decline is why children have at last been allowed to leave their homes.

Even by its own admission, the government has fumbled on the issue. At first, it decided children could only accompany adults on shopping expeditions and the like, a policy that survived just a few hours as parents and politicians objected to dragging their offspring to an enclosed space with a heightened risk of contagion.

A man and his son take a walk in the empty La Bola street, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ronda, Spain on Apr 26, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

I would not dream of taking my children to our local supermarket, where staff and clients bump into each other in the narrow aisles and you can only pick out fruits and vegetables by lunging across the checkout queue.

ADULTS WILL HAVE TO WAIT LONGER

Ms Menéndez adds that the new rules do not take much account of bigger families — she has nine children — or of youths of 14 years and above, who are allowed to carry out basic errands outside but not go on family walks.

Adults will have to wait another week until they are permitted in their own right to exercise or walk outside.

We are a long way from normality. One of Spain’s great joys and innovations is the playground-side bar, where parents sip drinks as their children tumble down slides until late in the evening.

Today, both remain closed. There are piled-up plastic chairs on every side of the idle playground near us, silent reminders of pre-lockdown life.

But children’s rediscovery of the outdoors is still a liberation of a sort. And, as Ms Carrió points out, the fact that only a single adult is allowed to take children outside will bring some relief to at least the parent left at home, able after more than 40 days to enjoy a fleeting moment of peace.

