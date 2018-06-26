Commentary: Outright victory for Turkey’s Erdogan but a more diverse parliament opens up a new phase

The elections on Sunday (Jun 24) yielded a remarkable voter turnout and a victory for strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan but what’s worth watching is his next move, says one observer from the Brookings Institution.

This, despite a surprisingly strong opposition challenge that he had not seen before.



Erdogan received 52.6 per cent of the vote — an outright victory, bucking opinion polls that predicted a run-off — with opposition candidate Muharrem İnce receiving 30.6 per cent. However, Erdogan’s AKP (Justice and Development Party) fell short of expectations with 42.5 per cent of the vote, regressing by more than 7 percentage points since November 2015.

This translates to 295 seats for the AKP in the parliament, short of the 301 needed for a majority. AKP’s ally the MHP (Nationalist Action Party) received 11.1 per cent of the vote and obtained 49 seats in parliament, compensating somewhat for AKP’s poor performance.

The election followed a short but intense campaign that took place under the emergency rule, still in effect after the July 2016 coup attempt. While the outgoing prime minister proudly announced that the election was transparent enough to be a model for other countries, the atmosphere was hardly conducive to a level playing field, considering the opposition’s limited access to the media and state resources.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which has monitored elections in Turkey, has reported irregularities in past elections, and expressed similar concern ahead of this vote.

It will be interesting to see if the new parliament might address these problems and take action to ensure that Turkey’s next elections are, in fact, free and fair.

ERDOGAN’S NEXT MOVES

The new composition in parliament, which is somewhat less favourable to Erdogan than before, will bring a new phase.

While it’s hard to imagine that Erdogan will engage in constructive and compromise-driven politics, the new parliamentary reality — combined with his past record of pragmatism — may open room for more pluralistic politics.

Crowds gathered outside Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters after results show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on course for victory. (Photo: AFP/Gurcan Ozturk)

How will Erdogan approach the new presidential system he inherits, one granting far greater powers for his position? One of the first tests will be on whether to lift emergency rule, which will say a great deal about where Erdogan and the new parliament stand on the crucial issues of democracy and rule of law.

During the campaign, opposition candidates were vocal about their intention to end emergency rule, forcing both Erdogan and his prime minister to entertain the idea as well.

Lifting it could end many people’s detentions, including Selahattin Demirtaş, the presidential candidate from the mostly Kurdish party HDP who ran his campaign from behind bars, as well as many academics, journalists, and university students being held on spurious terrorism charges. It would also bring about a climate of reconciliation.

Erdogan’s approach to the economy will be another important indicator to watch. During the campaign, he blamed external factors and their domestic collaborators for Turkey’s economic woes, which seemed to resonate with voters.

Campaign rhetoric, however, will not suffice to bring down inflation or unemployment from their new heights, nor will it fix structural problems such as persistent current account deficits. The Turkish lira has eroded from 2.14 to the US$ when Erdogan was first elected president in August 2014, to 4.68 today, and a serious policy response is needed.

Reforming the economy will require close cooperation with parliament and will be linked to reconstituting the rule of law.

LONG LIST OF SECURITY AND FOREIGN POLICY CHALLENGES

Finally, Turkey has a long list of foreign policy and security challenges, ranging from the situation in Syria to the poor state of relations with its traditional transatlantic allies.

The calls by the opposition candidates to improve relations with the European Union evidently did not resonate decisively with the electorate. Instead, the anti-Western narrative employed by Erdogan and his entourage prevailed.

However, it is difficult to see how Turkey can manage the geopolitical challenges in its region, emanating largely from the actions of Iran and Russia, without reforming its foreign policy.

This handout picture shows Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan greeting supporters gathered at the headquarters of his AKP party Ankara as they celebrate his winning five more years in office after a decisive election victory. (Photo: AFP/KAYHAN OZER)

Furthermore, given the state of the Turkish economy, there is an urgent economic need to cooperate with the EU, Turkey’s largest economic partner and largest source of foreign direct investment. Will Erdogan be prepared to tone down his fiery religious nationalism and listen to the voices of reason in parliament that call for improved relations with Europe?

This weekend’s vote was, in short, a surprise. Contrary to predictions, Erdogan won decisively, and his new presidential system has received a seal of approval from the electorate.

However, the AKP’s failure to secure an absolute majority in parliament is an important message for Erdogan.

It remains to be seen whether Erdogan will take this as an opportunity to address the long list of challenges facing Turkey and reconstruct its democracy and economy, and regain the respect that he once enjoyed internationally. The March 2019 municipal elections will be the next test of his performance.

Kemal Kirisci is senior fellow for foreign policy at the Centre on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution.


