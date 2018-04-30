Commentary: Education reforms illusive as tax cuts lead to higher degree costs, widening skills gap

A large class of under-skilled, under-employed American workers will continue to plague businesses unless tax cuts starving education funding are addressed, says one observer from the Financial Times.

WASHINGTON: Here is an example of extreme cognitive dissonance.

Teachers are striking across the US over the weekend. Thousands of educators from Kentucky to Arizona have been walking off the job in protest at radical public budget cuts over the past several years.

These cuts have left them under-paid, overworked and using their own money to supplement minuscule budgets that result in books held together with duct tape and rain pouring into classrooms through ceiling holes.

At the same time, business leaders, who have spent the past year successfully lobbying for tax “reform” (more properly, tax cuts), are complaining that politicians have to do something about the sad state of American schools.

Many chief executives have criticised Betsy DeVos, US education secretary, for keeping quiet throughout the strikes. They complain that the failing American education system has made it impossible to find the workers they need to maintain their competitiveness on the international stage.

TAX CUTS OR EDUCATION REFORM?

They are right about that. While the US will probably have created about 15 million new jobs in the decade leading up to 2020, 65 per cent will require post-secondary education and training beyond high school.

Meanwhile, only 54 per cent of Americans who enter tertiary education receive a degree within six years, a rate that reflects both cost inflation and the lack of preparedness with which many of them enter degree programmes.

Yet there is a huge irony here: Business wants tax cuts and it wants educational reform.

But it refuses to acknowledge the elephant in the room: The incompatibility between those two things.

The Trump administration’s tax cuts did not cause the state teacher strikes. Education is mainly funded by state and local governments.

But they are part of a decades-long pattern of cuts in the public sector, made mainly at the behest of business lobbyists and conservative donors, that has battered public education, which is and always has been the great equaliser in American society.

Thousands of public school teachers and their supporters protest against a pension reform bill at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP)

FALLING FUNDING FOR EDUCATION

State funding for education hit a peak in the 1980s, and has been falling ever since, a decline that has of course created a huge class and skills gap. While the cost of a degree has risen for everyone, it has hit families in the lower quartile of the socio-economic spectrum the hardest.

They paid 44.6 per cent of their income for a degree in 1990, compared with 84 per cent today. No wonder so many drop out with no diploma but huge amounts of debt — a situation that has become a “headwind” to economic growth, according to the US Federal Reserve.

This, combined with the fact that US education has not been retooled in decades and does not churn out graduates equipped to compete in the digital economy, means that there is a large class of under-employed and under-skilled American workers.

According to many chief executives, economists and civil society leaders, this has become the most pressing single problem for business — bigger than China, the North American Free Trade Association or the erratic behaviour of President Donald Trump.

FIXING THE SKILLS GAP

“There are a lot of individual efforts on the part of business to address the skills gap,” says Darren Walker, the president of Ford Foundation.

He said: "And yet we must acknowledge that, when we prioritise tax cuts above all other policy, we risk starving the public sector, and that ultimately leads to lower educational outcomes, higher inequality and more polarised politics."



Companies such as Cisco, IBM, Caterpillar, McKinsey and JPMorgan, are addressing the issue at a local level, offering internships to high school students, and working with beleaguered city school systems to revamp curriculums. The IBM-founded P-tech programme, which operates in six states, is the most notable effort.

There are also in-house training initiatives. AT&T is retraining two-thirds of its workforce, from minimum wage employees to executives, since few have the combination of creative and high tech skills necessarily for the “new-collar” jobs of the future.

But such efforts have yet to be introduced at a national level.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before meeting with participants in a workforce apprenticeship discussion at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey US August 11, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

A NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE

Changing that is nothing short of a national security issue. Economic research shows that only when education stays ahead of technology can countries prosper. Yet in the US the system is so broken that the quest for education is itself leading to rising inequality, and a US$1.3 trillion student debt pile.

This is terrible for business in a number of ways — from the fact that unskilled, low-paid workers cannot drive growth in an economy dominated by consumer spending, to the reality that less educated people vote for populist politicians.

Business must acknowledge this cognitive dissonance. America’s major corporate lobbying groups, such as the Business Roundtable, should take on educational reform as a national competitiveness issue, just as they did tax reform.

Members should create a task force to roll out their own best practices at a national level and declare that they will not support tax cuts that starve education of funding. It would be good for business — and society.

