Commentary: Why markets are upbeat about the US election results

Markets have priced uncertainty in, while a Joe Biden presidency is likely to be constrained by a split Congress, say William H Buiter and Anne Sibert.

NEW YORK CITY: Despite the uncertainty about the outcome of the US presidential election over the past week, the stock market has been rallying.

Provided both candidates ultimately accept the outcome as legitimate, business sentiment and household optimism can be expected to remain robust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, the only surprise this week is how close the Electoral College contest turned out to be. The delay in counting the votes was to be expected, and market ebullience and positive economic sentiment are in keeping with previous trends.

WHY MARKETS ARE UPBEAT ABOUT A BIDEN PREDIENCY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insofar as the mainstream media’s pre-election forecasts were taken seriously, markets seem to have predicted – right up until Nov 3 – that Joe Biden would be a shoo-in, and that the Democrats would retake the Senate and maintain control of the House of Representatives.

Had that happened, the Democrats might have interpreted their sweeping victory as a mandate for an activist progressive agenda.

This likely would have included significant increases in public spending on goods and services (including health and education); business-unfriendly tax and regulatory reforms; more protectionist trade and foreign-investment policies; and far-reaching income redistribution (including boosts to Social Security and unemployment benefits).

Markets would have perceived this agenda as bad for risk-asset valuations.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates as media announce that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

But now that Republicans are on course to retain control of the Senate and made surprising gains in the House, there will be no mandate for a bold Democratic agenda.

Any policies that are enacted at all will have to win at least some bipartisan support. Lawmakers will be reduced to bargaining over measures that have broad buy-in, such as business-friendly cyclical fiscal stimulus.

Compared to the earlier expectations of a blue wave, markets view this scenario as grounds for celebration.

MARKETS WILL TOLERATE THE UNCERTAINTY

To be sure, there has been a great deal of political messiness and dysfunction – including potential constitutional issues, baseless claims of election fraud, and a delay of several days.

But much of this was anticipated, given that the United States remains in the depths of a pandemic, and that US President Donald Trump has long signaled precisely how he would react to a close election.

The media and election officials warned the electorate for months that there would be delays, and that the victor likely would not be known on Election Day.

Demands for recounts were to be expected. This in itself is not worrisome; and recounts rarely change results.

In this unconventional election, with its large volume of mail-in ballots and exceptional rancor, it is entirely normal for either or both sides to respond to a close outcome with questions of whether rules were broken.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

But, again, as long as the proper authorities resolve these disputes in the next few weeks, markets most likely will tolerate the uncertainty.

WHAT’S THERE NOT TO LIKE?

However, the outright refusal by one of the candidates to accept the official outcome has serious implications for markets and the US political system.

Among other things, such a crisis would probably prevent the enactment of much-needed and overdue fiscal stimulus bills, leaving the US Federal Reserve, once again, as the only countercyclical game in town.

In any case, the most likely electoral outcome would have a positive impact on markets, and a more or less neutral effect on the wider economy. Biden is not a self-proclaimed socialist like Bernie Sanders, and he is almost certain to face Republican resistance in the Senate.

Moreover, six of the nine Supreme Court Justices are now staunch conservatives. It is hard to imagine a seriously business-unfriendly agenda being implemented under these conditions.

At the same time, a meaningful countercyclical fiscal stimulus package will be a foregone conclusion. As far as the markets are concerned, what’s not to like?

Willem H Buiter is Visiting Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. Anne Sibert is Professor of Economics at Birkbeck, University of London.