15 taken to hospital after gastroenteritis outbreak at four PCF Sparkletots outlets

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis reported across four PCF Sparkletots Preschool outlets that caused 15 people to be hospitalised.

Six of them have been discharged, according to a joint statement on Wednesday (Mar 27) by the Ministry of Health, the National Environment Agency and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority.



As of Tuesday, there were 109 cases of gastroenteritis that have been traced to food prepared by Kate's Catering, the statement said.



Authorities had inspected the caterer's premises at KA Food Link at 171 Kampong Ampat on Mar 22 "upon notification of the first cluster".

"Additional clusters were reported on Mar 25, 2019, and the caterer has been instructed by NEA to suspend its operations with effect from Mar 26, while investigations by the agencies are ongoing," the statement said.



Food handlers were sent for stool screening and food and environmental samples were taken for testing, it added.



A notice on NEA's website said that food handlers working at the suspended premises "are required to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course, before they can resume work as food handlers".

"The appointed Food Hygiene Officer(s) working at the suspended premises is also required to re-attend and pass the Food Hygiene Officer course before he/she can resume work as a Food Hygiene Officer," the notice added.

There were two food poisoning outbreaks linked to catered food at pre-schools last month.

A group of 14 children under the care of Sparkletots Preschool at Block 45 Toa Payoh East fell ill after consuming food by a caterer.

On Feb 27, authorities reported an outbreak of gastroenteritis that affected 30 children and a school employee at a MindChamps pre-school in Tanglin.

