2 elderly men who lived in Bedok, Hougang die from dengue: MOH, NEA

SINGAPORE: Two elderly men who lived in Bedok Reservoir Road and Hougang respectively have died from dengue, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 9).

A 74-year-old man, who stayed at Bedok Reservoir Road, died on Feb 3 while a 77-year-old man, who stayed at Hougang Avenue 3, died on Thursday. They are the first two victims to die from dengue this year.



Advertisement

"Although most dengue patients recover from the infection, a small number may develop complications that can lead to the death, especially in the case of older patients and those with concurrent medical condition," authorities said.



As of Friday, a total of 167 dengue cases have been reported in the dengue cluster of Bedok Reservoir Road, Jalan Damai, Jalan Tenaga and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1.

At Hougang Avenue 3, six dengue cases have been reported.



Authorities said that those showing symptoms suggestive of dengue should see a doctor early.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NEA has been conducting inspections in the Bedok cluster since Nov 23 and at Hougang Avenue 3 since it was notified as a dengue cluster on Friday.



In the Bedok cluster, a total of 102 mosquito breeding habitats were found and destroyed as of Friday. Among them, 79 were in residential premises, eight in industrial premises and 15 in common areas.



At Hougang Avenue 3, two mosquito breeding habitats, all detected in common areas, were found and destroyed. Vector control operations are ongoing.



"Spraying of insecticide is being conducted at common areas to control the adult mosquito population," said the statement.

NEA officers have also carried out spraying in homes, with permission, as adult mosquitoes could also rest indoors.

Banners and alert posters have been put up to create awareness and NEA is also working with the Dengue Prevention Volunteers to conduct house visits.



Owners whose premises were found with mosquito breeding may be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to three months. An owner or occupier of the residence may also be fined S$200.

