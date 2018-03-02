A life-threatening pregnancy on a C-section scar

I had a rare and dangerous type of ectopic pregnancy – in which the embryo implanted on the scar of a previous cesarean section.

NEW YORK: “It looks like you’re having a miscarriage-in-progress,” my doctor said. He was wrong.

It was a common misdiagnosis for what was really happening to me: A cesarean section scar pregnancy. It happens when a pregnancy attaches to the scar of a previous C-section. It is a rare type of ectopic pregnancy but it is becoming more common with the rise of C-sections internationally.

Dr. Ilan Timor-Tritsch, an expert in C-section scar pregnancies, saw me the next morning and explained the risks the pregnancy posed.

I was eight weeks pregnant. He told me that after nine weeks, the scar could rupture at any moment, leaving me to bleed out and die. The best case scenario would be that doctors stopped the bleeding and performed an emergency hysterectomy. Either the pregnancy or I would not survive.

I was 29 with a three-year-old and a one-year-old. My husband and I didn’t know if we wanted a third child in the mix yet. We had been using contraceptives but still got pregnant. It was not only a third child — there were twins.

This was not about my desire for a bigger family or the yearning to protect the two babies developing in my body. It was about my two little girls growing up without a mother and leaving behind a man without his life partner. I would undergo whatever procedure Timor-Tritsch could safely offer.

C-section scar pregnancies, like other more common ectopic pregnancies, are often ended by injecting the fetus with methotrexate, a drug more commonly used to treat cancer.

But Timor-Tritsch had designed a new method for terminating these pregnancies – the double-balloon catheter method – and I would be the 14th person he’d be performing it on.

The main advantages are that it is a minimally invasive way of ending a pregnancy without losing the uterus and it has a low risk of bleeding.

So I lay on the table in his office with my husband next to me, and the doctor, his two assistants and a couple of nurses making preparations. I asked them to turn on a monitor so I could see what the doctor was doing and though they advised against it, I insisted.

When he started dilating my cervix, I cursed every person in and out of that room and begged for something for the pain but was given no anesthesia.

I watched as under ultrasound guidance he inserted a double-balloon catheter into the uterus. He filled the upper balloon with water to ensure that the catheter didn’t slip out. Then, he inflated the lower balloon, filling that one with water, too. It pressed the embryo embedded into my C-section scar against the wall of my uterus, until the heart beat no more. In the second embryo, which was close by, the heartbeat had already stopped. My body would eventually absorb both sacs.

Then he sent me home for two days, the balloons inside me, fat tubes snaking down my legs and taped to my thighs. Exhausted, I curled up next to my girls, my tears wetting their hair after they’d fallen asleep.

I had been eight weeks pregnant, so it would take eight weeks for my body to become un-pregnant. In that time, we were in a state of limbo. All I could do was keep watch over my levels of “beta hCG,” a pregnancy hormone, every week, hoping they would go down to zero. They did.

And the doctor, who had preserved my uterus for a future and wanted pregnancy, warned that, if I chose to have another child, though rare, this could happen again. I also was told that if I did get pregnant again I should immediately get an ultrasound exam to make sure that this rare kind of pregnancy hadn’t reoccurred.

I did want another baby eventually but was advised to wait at least six months for my body to recover.

Four months later, again, despite precautions, I was looking at another positive pregnancy test. That one ended in a miscarriage, as did another one after it. Luckily, neither of those was on the scar. My body and mind needed time to heal after carrying a gaping, black hole of four losses in one year.

Now, two years later, I’ve successfully conceived and given birth to a healthy baby boy, and I carry those losses with peace in my heart.

By Krystal A. Sital © 2018 The New York Times