Abbott, AbbVie settle US case over TriCor marketing for US$25 million

Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc will pay US$25 million to resolve allegations that Abbott paid kickbacks to doctors in exchange for them prescribing the cholesterol drug TriCor and promoted the medication for unapproved purposes.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Friday, which resolves claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2009 by a former sales representative at Abbott. AbbVie spun-out of Abbott in 2013.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)