AbbVie halts late-stage trial for lung cancer drug Rova-T

REUTERS: AbbVie said on Wednesday it had halted enrollment for a late stage trial of Rova-T as a second-line therapy for advanced small-cell lung cancer, following recommendations made by an independent data monitoring committee.

The committee's recommendations were based on shorter overall survival in the Rova-T arm, compared with the topotecan control arm, the company said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)