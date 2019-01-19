AbbVie's cancer drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

REUTERS: AbbVie Inc said on Friday its cancer treatment in combination with chemotherapy agents failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study of patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

The treatment, ibrutinib, failed to show statistically significant improvement, compared to placebo, in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)