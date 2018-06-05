AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug succeeds in late-stage study

Health

AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug succeeds in late-stage study

Abbvie Inc said on Tuesday its experimental drug upadacitinib met the main goals of a late-stage study in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.




The drug is being tested as a monotherapy in patients who have not been treated with chemotherapy agent methotrexate.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

